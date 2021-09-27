Spend a Whimsical, Art-Filled Weekend at The Maker Hotel

The façade of The Maker in Hudson, New York, exhibits all the signifiers of luxe sophistication. Three historic buildings—an 1890s brick Georgian mansion and carriage house, plus a 1940s Greek Revival—fuse together into 14,000 square feet of ultra-curated hospitality. Once inside, you’re encouraged to get a little fanciful: tap into faraway places, different time periods, even new personalities.

You know those fantasy Imaginariums for kids, designed to help them reach their creative potential? The four suites in the eleven-room boutique hotel are basically that, except for adults with hefty bank accounts (a night runs around $1,100). Each space is whimsically dedicated to a different creative archetype, or “Maker” as the hoteliers call them: the Gardener, the Artist, the Architect, and the Writer. “It’s about going into [the Maker’s] world through our imagination,” says co-owner Lev Glazman.