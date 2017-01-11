Dude Gets Ass-Naked at Airport Because His Flight Was Overbooked

Following the example set in Russia earlier this year, a man decided to voice his air travel frustrations on Wednesday by stripping naked at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Because that's totally how you get free flight vouchers, right?

According to Sherry Ketchie, a bystander who witnessed the disrobing, the unnamed gentleman allegedly started shouting at the gate agent following the announcement that his US Airways flight to Jamaica had been overbooked. "He stood there for a moment and then started taking off his clothes," said Ketchie to Charlotte's WBTV. "I ain’t never seen nothing [like that] in my life.”