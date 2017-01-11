Dude Gets Ass-Naked at Airport Because His Flight Was Overbooked

Following the example set in Russia earlier this year, a man decided to voice his air travel frustrations on Wednesday by stripping naked at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Because that's totally how you get free flight vouchers, right?
According to Sherry Ketchie, a bystander who witnessed the disrobing, the unnamed gentleman allegedly started shouting at the gate agent following the announcement that his US Airways flight to Jamaica had been overbooked. "He stood there for a moment and then started taking off his clothes," said Ketchie to Charlotte's WBTV. "I ain’t never seen nothing [like that] in my life.”
She can't say that anymore.
The frazzled fellow paced the concourse for nearly an hour, baring his shame for man, woman, and child to see, until airport security descended on him, clapped him in handcuffs, and handed him over to the local authorities. Police said that while the unnamed exhibitionist was taken for medical evaluation and treatment, he would not be facing charges.
His fellow passengers, meanwhile, likely had the image of his dangling seashells burned into their minds for the rest of their Jamaican vacation.
