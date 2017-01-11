Man Swings From Trees at Santa Ana Zoo, Says He Is Tarzan

The beloved feral child from the jungle known as Tarzan made a rare appearance at the Santa Ana Zoo today, delighting adults and children alike!

Just kidding, it was a man on meth. No one was happy.

According to the LA Times, John William Rodenborn, 37, climbed the bird exhibit and swung from a 20ft tree at the Santa Ana Zoo, professing "I am Tarzan." Which would have been totally believable had he been a ripped, half-naked cartoon character. But alas, he was a man on meth.

At one point, according to the 911 call, Rodenborn took a quick rest behind tall bamboo trees -- because even the Lord of the Jungle needs a break sometimes.