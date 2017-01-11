Man Swings From Trees at Santa Ana Zoo, Says He Is Tarzan

The beloved feral child from the jungle known as Tarzan made a rare appearance at the Santa Ana Zoo today, delighting adults and children alike!
Just kidding, it was a man on meth. No one was happy.
According to the LA Times, John William Rodenborn, 37, climbed the bird exhibit and swung from a 20ft tree at the Santa Ana Zoo, professing "I am Tarzan." Which would have been totally believable had he been a ripped, half-naked cartoon character. But alas, he was a man on meth.
At one point, according to the 911 call, Rodenborn took a quick rest behind tall bamboo trees -- because even the Lord of the Jungle needs a break sometimes.
Rodenborn was removed from his perch by zoo staff and promptly arrested by the police. Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said Rodenborn was in possession of methamphetamine and appeared to be under the influence, which was surely an astounding revelation to everyone involved.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and up until a few minutes ago was positive this movie was actually Tarzan. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.