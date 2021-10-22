This Little-Known State Park Has Over a Dozen Caves to Explore

What to see and do in Maquoketa Caves State Park

If you and your crew can handle those winding staircases, the aforementioned Dancehall Cave will blow away all your farmland stereotypes. Three entrances at various elevations give visitors multiple, incredible vantage points on the largest, longest cave in the state. Be prepared with a flashlight or have your phone at the ready—though the cave has modern LED lighting, Dancehall can still be dark and slippery in places. There’s a concrete path for easy navigation, but the cave’s offshoot cracks and crevices are “open” to a little gnarly off-roading for those willing to get a little (or very) muddy.

Six miles of looping, well-marked trails link the park’s other 12 caves, numbered for easy ticking off one by one through the park’s eastern valley. Hernando’s Hideaway, Rainy Day, Ice, and Barbell caves are other highlights; so too are the 17-ton Balanced Rock and the 50-foot Natural Bridge. And don’t just keep an eye out for fossils and rock formations: Indigenous artifacts—likely of Fox or Sauk origin—from pottery and tools to 3,000-year-old arrowheads have been found in these caves and valleys. (Of course, if you find one, let a park ranger know!)