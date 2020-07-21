Travel This Piece of Roadside Art Is Collapsing, But One Woman Is Fighting to Save It The life and death of the most extraordinary grocery store in Mississippi.

When photographer Suzi Altman first visited Margaret’s Grocery in 2000, she found Margaret’s husband, Reverend H.D. “Preacher” Dennis, standing outside wearing Mardi Gras beads and seersucker pants. Behind him was the roadside store, a multicolored monolith of hand-scrawled spirituality. A fixture of the famous Highway 61 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the grocery was blanketed in mosaics of pink, red, white, and yellow. Little shrines were everywhere: double-headed eagles, elaborate masonry, enormous flower bouquets, and signs bearing hand-painted Bible verses and various religious messages of indeterminate denomination. “I had never seen anything quite like their place, never met anybody quite like them,” said Altman, who had just moved to Mississippi. “I just fell in love immediately.” Little did she know, 20 years later, that she would be the primary caretaker of this one-of-a-kind piece of roadside Americana, which is now in danger of crumbling due to the decay of time. Or that she would hold its fate in her hands... all because of a promise.

Margaret Rogers was born in 1906 in King’s Community, Mississippi. Now incorporated into Vicksburg, the town in its heyday had its own police department, firehouse, and general store: Margaret’s Grocery & Market. Between 1959 and 1979, it was the only grocery store owned and operated by a Black woman anywhere along Highway 61, the route known as “blue highway” that runs from New Orleans up through the Mississippi Delta and all the way to Minnesota. Margaret’s Grocery sold kerosene and hogshead cheese, toilet paper and other essentials of daily life. In pictures from the '60s and '70s, it’s just a regular-looking grocery store, though it did have a jukebox and a slot machine. In the late 1970s, Margaret’s first husband was shot and killed in the store during a robbery. About five years later, she met Preacher. “His promise to her was, ‘if you marry me, I promise to build you a castle to our love,’” Altman told Thrillist. When they married, she got rid of the jukebox and slots, stopped selling beer, and Preacher got to building. “He was out there every day turning it into what it was. He said he built it that way, all multicolored, just the way God created the world, like a bouquet of flowers.” Margaret's became a beacon of roadside folk art, a magnet for the curious and the faithful alike. The latter came for impassioned sermons delivered by Preacher inside a bus filled with dazzling mosaics. Others just stopped by to admire its pastel colors and unique signage and, like Altman, fell in love.

Preacher promised to build Margaret a castle | Courtesy of the Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau

After her first visit, Altman became a regular visitor and a friend to the aging couple. Before Margaret passed away in 2009, she asked Altman to look after Preacher. Altman promised she would. She moved Preacher from one nursing home to another as he, too, fell ill. “One day, he was screaming at me -- he couldn’t hear very well -- ‘Suzi, promise me, promise me Suzi, promise me you’ll protect my property.’" Once again, Altman promised she would. In 2012, a thief wrapped a chain around the burglar bars and ripped out the entire front entrance with a truck, stealing the store’s meat counter. Altman spent three days and more than $1,000 to hermetically seal every conceivable entrance. Preacher died later that year, at age 96. The store has been closed ever since, gradually succumbing to decay. “It can never be opened up and functional again,” Altman said. “Maybe if it was maintained privately it could be, but to ... have it be ADA-compliant would be at least $1 million.” But to fix the roof? To repaint the brick and refabricate some of the signs? That would be more like $100,000 to $150,000. With that kind of funding, Altman could also create an interpretive center down the road where the interior of the original store could be re-created, with all the original ephemera. “That’s a viable option,” Altman said. A promise, after all, is a promise.

Margaret's Grocery in its heyday | Courtesy of the Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau