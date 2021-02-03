Meet the Roamer Who Spent 2 Years Criss-Crossing America in an RV

Thrillist: Matt, thank you so much for talking with us. It’s kind of mindblowing that, after more than a decade in Chicago, you left it all behind to live in an RV. Walk us through that decision… was RV life always a dream of yours?

Kirouac: I absolutely loved my time in Chicago—especially the years spent at our loft in the Ukrainian Village. The RV thing had long been a fantasy of mine, and for my husband, Brad, but I’d never actually considered buying one and doing it full-time.

Early 2018 was a super busy time for us. I was traveling solo for writing jobs, and Brad was often on the road for work. We missed each other and needed to come up with a solution. It all happened rather quickly—one day we’re floating the idea and fantasizing about buying an RV, and the next day we’re at a dealership, driving one off the lot!

It was about really LIVING our lives together, more fully and regularly. And it was about immersing ourselves in as many experiences as possible. I didn’t want to sit stagnant in one place for too long, or only return to places I know and love. I wanted to explore and see parts of America that most people never do.