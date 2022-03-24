Meet Moniqua Lane, the Mastermind Behind The Downtown Clifton in Arizona

What advice would you give to women looking to start their own businesses?

I did corporate law for a long time, and practicing law at the time required a suit. When I left law and entered into real estate, I struggled with how I should look, how I should act. I remember looking around with every chance I got at people in real estate development. And what did I see? First of all, they almost always looked like men, they almost always looked older, and they almost always looked white. It was an interesting challenge for me—I was like, “Well, how am I going to pull this off? How am I going to look like these people?”

The more I looked around and tried to find the common thread, the more I realized that, as much as I was seeing these older white men as looking the same, they didn't—they looked however the heck they wanted to look. Some of them wore suits. Some of them wore gym clothes. Some of them wore shorts and flip-flops. Some of them drove fancy cars. Some of them were on foot all the time. Some of them rode bikes all the time. The point is, they looked however they wanted to look.

At the time, I was doing three things: I was letting my hair go from being straightened to natural, I stopped shaving my armpits, and I started working out seven days a week. So if I was going to be in meetings—if I was going to meet with people—I was going to have an Afro, I was probably going to have hairy, sweaty armpits, and I was going to be in my gym clothes. And I decided to lean into it—I did not change at all who I was. And it was scary. But that's what earned me the most respect—that I was me. To every woman, I would say, just be you. If you are a hundred percent a feminine, girly woman, lean into it and be your authentic self. If you are like me and you don't give a darn that you’re smelly and hairy, go do that. If you change from day to day what you look like, do that. Just lean into who you are as a woman, and let that be powerful to you.