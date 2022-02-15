How a Florida Spiritualist Started Talking to Ghosts

These days, I usually see around 200 people each year. I used to see a lot more, but I’m 77 now and I have other things I am doing. Some days I don’t do readings at all, and some days I’ll read three or four people. I’ve met people from all over the world here looking for healing—from all 50 states, Central and South America, Eastern Europe, and beyond. Most people who come to me are looking for spiritual life guidance.

About 20 percent of those who come to me are looking for closure for lost loved ones. And the majority of the remaining 80 percent are looking for relationship answers about not only significant others, but also parents, children, work associates, and the like. What I tell them is not coming from me, it’s coming from Spirit. It’s coming through me from Spirit, whether that’s the Holy Spirit, loved ones on the other side of life, or a spirit guide.

I know I’m providing a service, because I get people returning. Some have almost become like friends. And I offer anyone who’s been in my home a 15-minute, free consultation at any time after the session, in case they want to talk things over or ask for advice.