Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.

While the train station, which first opened in 1914 as the Grand Central Memphis, hasn’t served as a regional hub since rail travel declined in the ‘60s, passengers on the City of New Orleans Amtrak line still load and disembark there twice a day. The train stops by each morning as it heads to New Orleans, and again in the evening on its way to Chicago. Alongside the train platform, Central Station Hotel guests sip and chat in the outdoor seating area for the hotel’s cocktail lounge Eight & Sand. It’s been this way since the Hilton Curio Collection property opened in 2019—simultaneously a train station and a destination in its own right.