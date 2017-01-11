Mexico City Is A Serious Cultural Destination

At just over 760,000 square miles, Mexico is the 13th biggest country in the world. And with over 20 million people, Mexico City ranks in the top five in cosmopolitan global centers. But ask any proud CDMX native where their humble metropolis might rank when it comes to culture and you’ll likely get a passionate “Number 1!” chant.

Colorful street art, world-class art museums, 30 distinct architectural sites and phenomenal food -- Mexico City has it all. So whether you book a room in a historic boutique property or splurge on one of the city’s many prestigious international hotel chains, make sure you check out our top 11 cultural experiences in the bustling metropolis.