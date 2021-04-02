Heaven Is Real, and It’s Called Peacebunny Island

If you were paddling the Upper Mississippi River near St. Paul, Minnesota, in the summer months, you just might happen upon a better, gentler, fluffier world. Here on a shaded 22-acre island, bunnies roam free, specially trained by volunteers to bring comfort, calm, and joy to all they encounter.

Accessible only from the water, Peacebunny Island (even the name is soothing) is all about “hugs, hope, and hoppiness.” But it’s also about big dreams—specifically those of 16-year-old Caleb Smith, who first got the idea to train comfort rabbits in 2012 after watching therapy dogs in action at Sandy Hook. The island idea came later; he bought a boat and some land, and got to work.

“The more I thought about it, it just made sense. On an island, there are no land predators. Bunnies won't swim off, and birds of prey stay away when human guardians are nearby,” Smith explains. The island needed to be little more than a solar-powered rustic campsite, with bunny supplies, wagons, and hammocks to facilitate bunny-bonding.

“It’s like a bunny summer camp where teen guardians train the rabbits,” Smith continues, noting that volunteers benefit, too. “From the human side, with a bunny in your lap and a summer breeze, gentle chirping of the birds and the sound of water, it's easy to drift off and just be in the moment.”