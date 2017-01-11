I Took a Girl From a 'Traveling Companions' Site to Mexico

Much like on other dating sites, your first objective on Miss Travel is to make a match and playfully message each other to ensure he or she's not Chris Hansen. Then, instead of agreeing to meet over Frappuccinos at the local Starbucks, you make plans to go to Borneo. NBD.

Unlike other dating sites, however, Miss Travel makes you lay out the financials right away to avoid any check-splitting awkwardness; simply select one of three payment options on your profile: “I’ll pay for you,” “50/50,” and “Pay for me.” And as riveting as it was to find out what kind of enchantress would openly tell men she wants a free vacation, I also knew going with someone like that would be the three worst days of my life. [Full disclosure: Miss Travel covered the cost of her airfare and, as it was a press trip, the resort paid for our rooms, food, and drink.]



The young lady I matched with was definitely not one of those looking for a free vacation, although this wasn't her first travel date. She was a pretty, Midwestern blonde with a college degree and a good job. She had also competed in a famous national pageant as Miss Some State. So from this point forward, we’ll call her Miss Travel.



We started by exchanging get-to-know-you emails before moving to text messaging, where -- I might add -- she had an incredibly quick wit; when I signed off one night with a goodnight text she responded with a meme of Carlton Banks that read: “Thugs don’t say goodnight, we just stop texting.” A Sponsorette, she clearly was not.