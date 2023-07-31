Turns Out There Is a Difference Between the Parthenon and the Pantheon

We’ve all been there before: walking the Tower Bridge while thinking it was the London Bridge, confusing Florence’s many replicas of Michelangelo’s David for the real thing, or posting an Instagram photo of the Chrysler Building captioned with “Empire State of Mind.” And it’s not entirely our fault. More often than not, popular tourist attractions—we’re looking at you, Mona Lisa—can be deeply underwhelming, so it only makes sense that we’d mistake them for more commonplace sites.

The upside? After we get over our initial embarrassment, these typical tourist blunders can inspire revisits or, at the very least, great laughs. This popular Reddit thread pulls the curtain on all the places around the world that draw misguided travelers like moths to a flame, revealing that there is, in fact, a difference between the Pantheon and the Parthenon. (Who knew?)