This Impossible Megayacht Has a Built-In Private Jet

Anyone who's seen The Wolf of Wall Street (or is a billionaire) knows that a yacht with a helicopter on top is pretty much the pinnacle of pimped-out nauticalness -- so it stands to reason that the next logical step would be a yacht with a private jet on top.

And that's where the Monaco 2050 comes in: designed by Vasily Klyukin, this sci-fi-looking yacht concept features all the sleek styling you'd expect, with the added bonus of a vertical-takeoff-capable private jet built into the boat's upper deck.