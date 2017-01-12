Pro Tips for Saving Money on a Caribbean Resort Vacation

Ahh, resort life. Not a care in the world... once you're actually there. But in the planning stages, there are plenty of sleep-depriving questions hovering around your head, like: Which island is the right island? What does "all-inclusive" really mean? How much is that in-room Champagne service going to cost me?

If you’re not careful, resorts can pile on the charges and you'll end up stuck with a hellish bill in tropical paradise. You can still luxuriate on a budget -- in fact, doing things cheaply often means having a more authentic island experience. You just have to have a little savvy and know where to dig up the savings. Here's how to score discounts and take full advantage of those tasty, tasty freebies.