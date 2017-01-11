These Are the World's Most Livable Cities for 2015

When it comes to food, drink, and entertainment opportunities, cities like New York and Los Angeles are pretty tough to beat. As far as actually being places people enjoy living in, though, these beloved domestic metropoles can't hold a candle to the rest of the world's cities.

For the 2015 installment of its annual Quality of Life Survey, Monocle magazine ranked the livability of the world's cities according to 22 distinct metrics -- from the number of international routes that connect them to the rest of the world, to the amount of violent crime, to the availability of outdoor seating. According to Tyler Brûlé, Monocle's editor-in-chief, the magazine also attempted to break away from its previous nine years of rankings by including new metrics that reward cities for the amount of freedom they afford their residents.