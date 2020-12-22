Travel Here’s the Best Place on Earth to Catch an Ultra-Rare Moonbow An elusive phenomenon is just regularly scheduled programming.

At Cumberland Falls, moonbows are regularly scheduled programming. | Jim Vallee/Shutterstock At Cumberland Falls, moonbows are regularly scheduled programming. | Jim Vallee/Shutterstock

Maybe—if you’re the lucky type—you’ve caught a moonbow arcing over the base of Yosemite Falls at night. Perhaps you've spied one hanging in Costa Rica’s cloud forests, or hovering in the rolling mist of Victoria Falls. But there’s only one place in the Western Hemisphere where the elusive phenomenon occurs predictably and regularly: southern Kentucky’s Cumberland Falls. Even if you’ve seen a moonbow—an arc of ghostly white light varying from imperceptible to undeniable—you might not have known what it was. Sometimes called a lunar rainbow or a white rainbow, moonbows are a rare phenomenon requiring very specific conditions to appear. At Cumberland Falls, they’re part of the park’s regularly scheduled programming.

Seeing a moonbow at Yosemite Falls requires dumb luck. | Scott Kunath / shutterstock

Bret Smiley, Park Naturalist at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, walks us through the science behind the phenomenon. “As a moonbeam enters a droplet from the falls,” he writes, “the higher density of the water slows down and refracts the light. The inside surface of the droplet acts as a mirror, reflecting the light back to the observer.” Essentially—just like a rainbow—a moonbow is “a result of light passing through the cumulative effect of millions of droplets.” For moonbow potential, two things are needed: a full moon and a body of water. That's not exactly a unique combination, but it also leaves a lot to chance. For surefire moonbows, the stars aligned at Cumberland: the water source is in front of you and the moonlight behind. The gorge walls are low and wide enough that they don’t block the moonlight but high enough they block the wind. Even better, Smitley adds, “Most waterfalls do not produce enough mist. Cumberland produces a lot.” Cumberland Falls, it’s worth noting, is the “Niagara of the South,” a 68-foot-tall, 125-foot-wide waterfall cascading into a rocky gorge at 3,600 cubic feet of water per second. And sitting in south-central Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest, the area is remarkably free from light pollution, the last necessary ingredient in the moonbow “recipe.”

(The actual Niagara Falls, it turns out, used to have a consistent moonbow, but light pollution has made that a phenomenon of the past.) The only other place on the planet to have reliable moonbows? Victoria Falls, on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.