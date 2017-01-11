This Map Shows How Affordable Your State Really Is

People who live in New York have generally accepted that they'll have to settle for a "charming micro-studio" if they want to find an affordable apartment in the city. From that point of view, it's hard to remember that reasonably priced two-bedroom apartments actually exist in other parts of this country.

Turns out they do exist -- just not in New York. A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition has looked at all 50 states (plus DC and Puerto Rico!), revealing the average hourly wage required to afford modest two-bedroom housing without spending more than 30% of an individual's income. You know, actually affordable housing.