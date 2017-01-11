The Hidden Gems That Make Mexico One of the Most Beautiful Countries on Earth

Bacalar

Perhaps the farthest south you've been (or heard of) is Tulum. And that's cool. Tulum is great. But if you can hang on for just a few more hours you'll find yourself in a place even more magical -- Bacalar. LITERALLY a Magic Town of Mexico, Bacalar is named for the lake on which it sits, the Lake of Seven Colors. This painted natural masterpiece draws on seven different shades of blue that shift with the light as the sun moves across the sky. On the lake you can kayak, sail, sunbathe, frolic among the mangroves, or give yourself a natural mud bath with the limestone sediment at the bottom. But most of all, just marvel at all those #nofilter photos.