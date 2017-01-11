The Flat-Out Sexiest US Cities for a Weekend Getaway

Romance may not be the first thing that springs to mind when exploring the blinged-out tourist trappings of Bourbon St, but take a simple detour a block or two over and the French Quarter can be as romantic as any place on the planet. The Garden District is where the Big Easy really puts on its courting clothes, with rolling green gardens between sprawling former plantations that make up one of the best-preserved and most beautiful collections of historic mansions in the South, best viewed from a window seat snuggled on a St. Charles Ave streetcar. And in a city that loves to eat as much as this one, a night out to dinner (at the old-school Commander's Palace, or in the leafy garden at Cafe Degas) is about as romantic as it gets.