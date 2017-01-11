All 50 States, Ranked by Their Beauty

In addition to being the world leader in just about everything, the United States of America is also, without a doubt, the most physically beautiful country in the world. Perhaps there are grander fjords in Norway, taller mountains in the Himalayas, and greener waters in the Caribbean, but nowhere has it all quite like America. Not that we feel the need to brag about it or anything.

Among the states, naturally, there's bound to be some sibling rivalry. States who think their granite mountains are sexier than someone else's red-rock deserts. One state has cocaine-white beaches, another one has thousand-year-old redwoods. Well, we're here to settle the debate. We assembled a crew of writers who combined had visited every state, and then set about arguing: weighing the variety, quantity, concentration, highlights, and lowlights of every state's physique. We came to realize that every state has something to recommend it. And that more than a few are downright boggling in their physical gifts.