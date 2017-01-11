The Most Educated City in the US Is...

While most of us have attended a few classes, read some Dostoyevsky, and done extensive research on drinking games in exchange for degrees, not everywhere in the US is filled with the brightest individuals.

To find out which cities have the most educated people, Wallethub collected data from the 150 biggest US metropolitan areas, taking into account things like the percentage of adults 25 and older with bachelor’s degrees or higher, quality of education, and attainment gaps. Ann Arbor, MI comes in at no. 1, with the highest percentage of bachelor's degree and graduate degree holders, as well as a high standing in quality of education. And let's not forget, Ann Arbor is also one of the best college towns for food and drink... so, we get it guys, you're great.