The Creepiest, Most Mysterious Haunted Hotels in Every State

Anyone can check into a hotel. Some visitors, however, never check out. Whatever you call these long-term guests—ghosts, spirits, or specters—they linger in the rooms, hallways, and grounds of the most haunted hotels in every state, eternally restless. If you’re feeling brave, you can pay them a visit… just don’t expect a good night’s sleep. Most newer accommodations haven’t had time to acquire ghosts (yet), so renting a room in one of these spooky hotels means you’ll be surrounded by history, both creepy and quaint. From charming bed-and-breakfasts to lavish high-rise resorts, there's a world of paranormal activity to experience all across the country, along with lots of good stories about how it came to be. So switch things up this Halloween season. Leave the candy and costumes at home (or bring the candy for comfort) and book a night at some of the creepiest places to visit in your state. You may feel a chill, see the unexplainable, or hear something go bump in the night. It's okay to scream. Leave in the middle of the night if you must. Just remember to tip the housekeeper before you go.

The Civil War-era property has a hidden bunker—and ghosts sightings, of course. | Photo courtesy of Visit Mobile

Alabama Malaga Inn

Mobile

Originally built as a pair of townhouses during the early days of the Civil War, the Malaga Inn was renovated into its current form nearly a century later, with 39 guest rooms and a beautiful courtyard that matches the charm and character of Mobile's historic district. But look closer, beyond the pleasant facade, and you’ll find out why the hotel is believed to be a hotbed of kinetic energy. Civil War-era tunnels run beneath the property, and according to the owners, they were once used to hide Confederate soldiers. Some of these soldiers may have returned to haunt the hotel—after all, what other explanation is there for the swinging chandeliers and flickering lights guests have noticed over the years? But Civil War soldiers aren’t even the only ghosts at the Malaga Inn; Room 7 is said to be haunted by a ghostly woman in white, who is sometimes seen pacing on the balcony. Alaska Historic Anchorage Hotel

Anchorage

At least three ghosts roam the hallways of the Historic Anchorage. Guests have witnessed the reflection of a thin woman dressed as a bride in the hotel’s mirrors and windows. They’ve heard the giggles of a young boy. The city’s first chief of police has also haunted the building since he was shot with his own gun during the wild days of Prohibition, receiving treatment at the hotel before passing away there. Ghost sightings are so common that the hotel has an official log for guests to record their paranormal experiences. The hotel is also the main attraction of a popular Ghost Tour of Anchorage, so you can always stop by for a look if you’d rather retreat into a less haunted hotel at the end of the night.

More than 9,000 souls haunt this former hospital. | FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

Arizona Jerome Grand Hotel

Jerome

The Jerome Grand Hotel was originally built as a hospital in 1926, when the mining town of Jerome, Arizona was big and booming. The hospital was spooky from day one, with an ominous perch overlooking the Verde Valley. Over the next few decades, as the mining town became a ghost town, more than 9,000 patients died in the hospital. It closed for good in 1950 and sat abandoned until it was reformatted as a hotel in the early 90s. Despite the glow-up, much of the building’s original structure (including the elevator) remains, as do the ghosts of thousands of former hospital patients. Listen for the wheels of hospital gurneys squeaking in the hallways. Hold your breath on the third floor, once home to the operating room, which is said to be especially haunted. And for the love of god, avoid Room 32.

Come for the spirits, stay for the architecture. | Photo courtesy of Crescent Hotel

Arkansas Crescent Hotel

Eureka Springs

The self-declared “America’s Most Haunted Hotel” first opened in 1886 as an Ozarks getaway for the rich, but went belly up during the Depression and eventually became a hospital operating under a fraudulent doctor, who claimed to have the cure for cancer. While the hospital has since become a hotel, some of the patients who died there continue to haunt the property, with hundreds of paranormal experiences reported by guests. The striking palatial structure certainly looks the part, towering forebodingly over the town of Eureka Springs from its perch atop Crescent Mountain. For those with an interest in specters, the hotel leans into its haunted reputation, welcoming ghost tours and offering a Spirits of the Crescent hotel package that comes with spooky amenities. California Brookdale Lodge

Brookdale

This 19th-century logging mill turned resort in the Santa Cruz Mountains was once popular with the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Mae West, and President Herbert Hoover. But an air of tragedy lingers there, too, and sightings of the ghost of a young girl abound. This ghost is said to be Sara Logan, the niece of the resort’s former owner, who reportedly drowned in the creek that runs through the lodge’s main building. Supposedly, she’s one of at least a hundred spirits haunting the property, which might explain its bad luck, as multiple structures have burned down over the years. While the lodge was briefly abandoned after the most recent fire, it reopened in 2017 and has seen extensive room renovations, with more to come.

Discover why this hotel inspired The Shining. | Glenn Taylor/Shutterstock

Colorado The Stanley

Estes Park

The Stanley hotel is so creepy that it inspired Stephen King to write The Shining. The author claims to have experienced a night of terrifying dreams while staying in Room 217. Against a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, the regal estate has seen its share of odd moments, beginning with a gas explosion in 1911. Some employees believe founder Freelan Oscar Stanley haunts the grounds along with wife Flora, who can occasionally be heard tinkering on the hotel piano. Whether or not you dare to stay in Room 217, you can still attend the hotel’s official Spirited Night Tours to learn more about its history and hauntings.

The inn might look cute, but it’s surrounded by graveyards. | Photo courtesy of Captain Grant’s Inn and the Connecticut Office of Tourism

Connecticut Captain Grant's Inn

Preston

Set in front of a 17th-century cemetery and across the street from another that dates back to the 1800s, it's safe to say Captain Grant's Inn is surrounded by the dead. The current owner, Carol Matsumoto, bought the property in 1994 and never planned to advertise the inn as haunted but somehow the word got out. Matsumoto eventually wrote a book about the property and believes that at least 300 ghosts maintain a presence at the inn as well as in her own home next door. Spend the night in one of the inn’s seven rooms and receive a full breakfast, complimentary booze (wine, beer, sherry), and 24/7 cookies and cake to bolster your nerves.

Room 11 is the scariest of all. | Photo courtesy of Visit Delaware

Delaware Addy Sea

Bethany Beach

The quaint and cozy Addy Sea has been an oceanfront vacation spot on Delaware's Bethany Beach since 1902, offering such beautiful views of the water that you can hardly blame some of its former guests for haunting the place. You can kind of choose your own frightening adventure here, since different hotel rooms are known for experiencing different types of hauntings. Room 1 has a bathtub that inexplicably shakes or vibrates. The sounds of organ music seep through the walls of Room 6, although no such instrument exists on the property. Room 11, however, may be the scariest of all, with guests reporting encounters with a former employee who passed away years ago. Footsteps on the roof are credited to the ghost of former owner Kurt Addy, who died after falling off the edge of this location. Florida The Hacienda

New Port Richey

Don’t be fooled by the Hacienda’s bright pink exterior; the hotel has a provocative past. Billed as “Hollywood East” when it opened in 1927, the hotel initially attracted celebrities for winter vacations. The Hacienda’s basement had a reputation for sinful behavior around that time, operating as a speakeasy, brothel, and gambling parlor, with bootleggers bringing in alcohol via underground tunnels. Over time, activity petered out and the hotel closed. It reopened to the public just last month following an extensive renovation. During the renovation, crew members noticed a few strange happenings, including the unexpected smell of cigar smoke, tools mysteriously being moved around, and the sounds of Prohibition-era music echoing faintly through the halls.

Beware of Room 414. | Photo courtesy of The Marshall House

Georgia The Marshall House

Savannah

Located in one of the most haunted cities in Georgia, the Marshall House Hotel was originally built to be a hotel, but operated as a hospital during the Civil War and two yellow fever epidemics. This history has led to lots of ghost sightings, especially on the fourth floor. If you’re feeling especially brave, book Room 414, where many of these encounters are said to have occurred. Hawaii Moana Surfrider

Honolulu

The Moana Surfrider opened in 1901 as the first luxury resort on Waikiki Beach. Just a few years later, Jane Stanford, co-founder of Stanford University, died in her hotel room after being poisoned. Her personal secretary of more than 20 years is suspected, but was never charged. Some believe Stanford's soul remains at the Moana Surfrider, seeking justice. Idaho The University Inn

Gooding

Staying at the University Inn is almost like spending the night in a college dorm, only a lot nicer and significantly more haunted. That's because it originally housed students at Gooding College when it opened in 1917, before becoming a tuberculosis hospital in 1946. According to local lore, one of the nurses committed suicide by jumping out of the attic–and her spirit remains on property to this day. The building was abandoned after the outbreak ended, but now operates as a hotel that does big business with family reunions and other large gatherings. The current owner says she was loudly shushed by an unknown voice while hanging up Christmas decorations. Another time, she heard a child calling for their mother when no kids were in the building.

Riverfront elegance comes with a side of ghostly tragedy. | Photo by Drew Pertl

Illinois Hotel Baker

St. Charles

The Hotel Baker's waterfront location on the Fox River has been of great interest to guests since 1928, but it's also the source of tragedy. According to legend, one of the hotel's chambermaids threw herself into the Fox River after being left at the altar. Her spirit now resides on the sixth floor penthouse of the hotel, which was formerly the chambermaids' quarters. If you dare to check in for a night, you may hear the sounds of sobbing or see your bedsheets mysteriously ruffled. Indiana The Story Inn

Nashville

Welcome to the town of Story, Indiana, the entirety of which has been turned into a bed and breakfast. The main inn is the old general store, which once manufactured baby carriages on the second floor. Eight cottages provide a total of 15 units where visitors can sleep, including one that’s a former grain mill with a horse trough as a bathtub. Visitors notice plenty of strange occurrences here, like glasses falling off shelves, doors slamming shut, and odd reflections in windows. A woman in a white or blue gown has been seen haunting the garden, and some have identified her as the mistress of Dr. George Story, who founded the town in 1851. If you work up an appetite while ghost-hunting, feel free to enjoy fresh-smoked meats at the inn’s restaurant.

A former Civil War hospital and tuberculosis sanitarium is bound to be haunted. | Photo courtesy of Mason House Inn

Iowa Mason House Inn

Keosauqua

The Mason House Inn was built in 1846 to house steamboat travelers, making it the oldest still-operational hotel on the Des Moines River. Over the years, it's been used as a Civil War hospital, Underground Railroad stop, tuberculosis sanitarium, and boarding house for school teachers. Today, the building operates as a bed and breakfast, with eight antique-filled guest rooms, as well as an old train caboose turned into a rentable cottage. A lot of guests have come and gone during the inn’s long history, with some of their spirits choosing to stay forever. The current owners say there's an especially strong paranormal presence on the second floor, but clarify that none of the ghosts are evil spirits with bad intentions. They just like being around. Kansas The Eldridge

Lawrence

An early version of the Eldridge hotel was built in 1855 as the Free State Hotel, with the intention of providing accommodation for New England settlers while their homes were under construction. The original name was symbolic of Kansas’ desire to enter the Union as a free state, prompting those who disagreed to burn it down twice. Each time the hotel burned, owner Colonel Shalor Eldridge rebuilt it bigger and better, eventually naming it after himself. Today, the hotel has been thoroughly renovated and restored, but the spirit of Colonel Eldridge still keeps watch over the property, much like he did during his lifetime.

The former county jail offers ghost tours. | Photo courtesy of Jailer’s Inn

Kentucky Jailer's Inn

Bardstown

This nine-room bed and breakfast operated as a country jail in the 1800s, and some of its former residents remain. The most notorious spirit haunting the inn is murderer Martin Hill, who died in jail while waiting to be hanged. The spirit of a young boy also lingers here, mischeviously moving things around in the upstairs rooms. The Jailer's Inn offers on-the-spot ghost tours daily. Take a few photos in the pillory out front and grab a shot of bourbon at the Talbott Tavern next door, also believed to be haunted. Louisiana Hotel Provincial

New Orleans

The same family has owned and operated the Hotel Provincial since it opened in 1961, drawing visitors who appreciate its vintage architecture, inviting courtyards, and French Quarter location near Bourbon Street. The land was originally part of a grant by King Louis XV and was home to a military hospital in the 1700s. If you visit, beware of Building 5—it's haunted by the spirits of injured soldiers who can be heard moaning when the lights are out. Guests also report seeing the figure of a female ghost, who may be a nurse still looking after her patients in the afterlife.

The Maine hotel is haunted by a sea captain. | Photo courtesy of Lark Hotels

Maine Fairfield Inn

Kennebunkport

Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British during the War of 1812, and when he finally returned to his bride in Kennebunkport, he built a house that would eventually become the Fairfield Inn. While not the spookiest of historic inns, the captain did die here, and supposedly his ghost has been spotted throughout the building. Visitors have seen him in the basement, as well as admiring his portrait on the main floor. He must not know that he’s actually looking at a replica; the original portrait is displayed in the Brick Store Museum. Maryland Lord Baltimore Hotel

Baltimore

The Lord Baltimore Hotel opened in 1928, emerging as a dominant fixture in the skyline of Maryland's largest city. Built of brick and limestone in a French Renaissance style, the hotel's height has led to tragedy. Throughout the Great Depression, there were documented reports of people leaping to their deaths from the 19th-floor rooftop deck. One couple jumped with their young daughter, and to this day, hotel guests swear they hear the girl playing with a rubber ball or feel it bouncing on their beds. To make things even creepier, the hotel's elevator occasionally travels to the 19th floor with no buttons pressed. Massachusetts Colonial Inn

Concord

When making a reservation at the Colonial Inn, request one of 15 rooms that date back to 1716, long before the United States officially existed as a nation. Before it was an inn, the property was the home of a doctor who tended to injured soldiers during the American Revolution. At one point, there was even a morgue on the property. All this is to say that of course the historic charm comes with its fair share of ghosts. Supposedly, some visitors feel the presence of the long-departed in their rooms. Others see apparitions or hear strange noises. Room 24, formerly an operating room, can feel especially creepy.

Meet the ghost of a bootlegger at a Prohibition-era hotel. | Photo courtesy of Pure Michigan

Michigan Doherty Hotel

Clare

The Doherty Hotel first opened in the 1920s, and quickly became a hotbed of activity as a speakeasy, underground gambling parlor, and gangster hangout. Today, the hotel is believed to be haunted by a few ghosts. Look out for the spirit of Isaiah Leebove, a member of Detroit's notorious Purple Gang of bootleggers, who was shot and killed by his own business partner at the Doherty Hotel bar. Keep an ear out for former family matriarch Helen Doherty as well; ghost hunters have supposedly recorded her undead voice speaking from beyond the grave. Minnesota The Palmer House

Sauk Centre

The Sauk Centre House was a hotel that doubled as a brothel until it burned to the ground in 1900. When it was replaced by the glitzy Palmer House, now a fixture of Sauk Centre’s historic Main Street, the brothel’s specters remained. The ghost of Lucy, a sex worker who was murdered on the property, has stuck around, and seems partial to Room 17. An undead pimp haunts guests in Room 22. The staff never shies away from the hotel's haunted history and has welcomed shows like Ghost Adventures to film on site over the years. Mississippi Duff Green Mansion

Vicksburg

The Duff Green Mansion was built by a cotton broker in 1856, who intended to live and entertain guests there in the Antebellum South. When the Civil War broke out several years later, he transformed his home into a hospital for both Union and Confederate soldiers. The property would go on to become a soldiers' rest home, orphanage, and Salvation Army headquarters before settling into its current role as a bed and breakfast. It’s a stately place, but some of the floors are still stained with blood from many years past. Spend the night or take a tour (offered daily for $15, or free with a stay) and you may encounter one of the two ghosts who roam the hallways–a Confederate soldier and little Annie Green, who died at the home when she was just six years old.

The Elms Hotel is full of spirits. | Photo courtesy of Missouri Division of Tourism

Missouri Elms

Excelsior Springs

Sometimes the third time's the charm. The first two versions of the Elms hotel burned to the ground in 1898 and 1910. They were replaced by a newer version that found success as a speakeasy during Prohibition, attracting the likes of Al Capone and others involved in crime. Some believe the victim of a mob hit haunts the basement-level pool. Other spirits in the hotel include a maid and a mother frantically looking for her lost child. The Elms hosts nightly paranormal tours for those who are curious. Montana Grand Union Hotel

Fort Benton

The Grand Union Hotel opened in 1882, seven years before Montana became a state. At first, it was a great location—along a major highway leading to Canada, and perfectly situated to attract steamboat passengers traveling on the Mississippi. However, after a few strategic railroads made the highway obsolete, the Victorian-style hotel faced extended periods of neglect. It went through a major renovation project in recent years, but some believe the souls of former houseguests remain on property, including some children and a drunk cowboy who was shot and killed by a manager in the lobby after attempting to ride his horse up the stairs. Also, if you stay in Room 202, you might witness some peculier blue lights. Nebraska Historic Argo Hotel

Crofton

The Argo Hotel is a nine-room bed-and-breakfast in Crofton, in the northeast corner of Nebraska. The rugged brick exterior is balanced by Victorian antiques and design elements, especially on the second floor. The basement is said to be a strong hub of paranormal activity. No one knows why, but stick around long enough and you may encounter the spirit of a woman named Alice.

This luxurious accommodation is haunted by a “lady in red.” | Photo by Sydney Martinez/TravelNevada

Nevada The Mizpah Hotel

Tonopah

When the Mizpah Hotel opened in 1907 at the height of Tonopah’s mining boom, it was one of the most luxurious hotels in Nevada. At five stories in height, it was also the tallest. Today, the hotel is especially known for its “lady in red,” the ghost of a sex worker who conducted business in the hotel until she was murdered by a jealous lover. Her spirit is felt throughout the hotel, especially in her old quarters, now divided into rooms 502, 503, and 504. Book a night in one of them, and you may hear a few seductive words whispered in your ear. The Mizpah Hotel is just down the street from the World Famous Clown Motel, another spooky place to spend the night in Tonopah. New Hampshire Tilton Inn

Tilton

The years haven’t been easy on the Tilton Inn. The hotel has burned down at least three times during its nearly 150-year existence, and the current resident ghost is that of Laura, a 12-year-old hotel guest who perished in one of those internos. She supposedly haunts the Sanborn Room, if you care to pay her a visit. Despite its past, the hotel doesn’t feel incredibly spooky, and has emerged as a charming vacation destination with a pub and restaurant in historic Tilton. New Jersey Elaine's Cape May

Cape May

This hotel was originally built in 1860 as the summer vacation home of a prominent Philadelphia doctor, his wife, and daughter. Today, all three haunt the hotel along with their servants and a few other spirits, including a cat. Encounters are frequent but not too scary; for example, the owner has heard her name called when no one was around, and a child has noticed a spirit sitting on the bed. If you like the idea of a spooky vacation, stay here and check out the rest of the town, which really gets into the Halloween spirit with numerous ghost tours.

A friendly ghost lingers in Las Vegas, New Mexico. | Photo courtesy of New Mexico TRUE

New Mexico The Plaza

Las Vegas

Before there was Las Vegas, Nevada, there was Las Vegas, New Mexico, which was the largest city in the territory during the 1880s—and the site of the three-story Plaza Hotel. The hotel is still up and running, now beautifully restored, and is a great place to visit to experience that Old West spirit. The soul of former owner Byron T. Wells still lingers in his old office, which is now Room 310. He's considered a friendly ghost, fond of cigars and card games. New York Haunted Shanley Hotel

Napanoch

The Shanley Hotel has gone through its share of names, owners, and temporary closures since it first opened in 1845. Along the way, there have been fires and untimely deaths, leaving many to believe this old rickety structure is haunted. The latest owners have taken advantage of the hotel's reputation, operating the hotel as a full-fledged year-round paranormal destination. Packages may include ghost-hunting investigations and psychic readings. You can also rent the entire hotel out for large parties. North Carolina The Biltmore

Greensboro

The Biltmore Hotel in downtown Greensboro was originally an office building for the Cone Mills cotton business. Now a 25-room boutique hotel, the Biltmore is home to a few ghosts from its past, including that of an old accountant, as well as a sex worker fatally pushed down the stairs. The hotel is part of the Carolina History & Haunts walking tour. North Dakota Rough Riders Hotel

Medora

The Rough Riders Hotel originally opened as the Metropolitan in 1884. An expected boom didn't quite materialize in the area as imagined, so the property changed its name to honor Teddy Roosevelt and his legendary Spanish-American War cavalry. And while the nation's 26th president did, in fact, stay at the hotel (and you can book the same room he used), it's not his spirit who haunts the property. Instead, keep an eye out for the ghost of a young boy. Guests report hearing childlike laughter, tapping on the walls, flushing toilets, and other playful activities on the top floor.

Buxton Inn is haunted by its namesake. | Eric Glenn/Shutterstock

Ohio Buxton Inn

Granville

The Buxton Inn has been around more than 200 years, making it the oldest continuously operating inn and tavern in Ohio. Major Buxton, who named the hotel after himself, is the most enduring resident. The silhouette of his ghost has appeared in at least one Christmas photo, and the smell of his pipe often emerges, even though the hotel no longer allows smoking indoors. On the other hand, if you smell the scent of gardenias during your stay, you’re likely being visited by an opera singer who died at the inn. The hotel is comprised of 25 rooms spread out in several historical homes adjacent to the main house. Ghost tours are popular there in the fall and winter, while special paranormal nights are held early in the new year for hotel guests. Oklahoma Skirvin Hilton

Oklahoma City

With its brick exterior and gothic architecture, the Skirvin Hilton looks like something you're more likely to see in New York City than Oklahoma City. However, the 225-room hotel has been firmly entrenched in local lore since 1911. Between strange noises, words written on the mirror in steamy bathrooms, and furniture mysteriously moved out of place in the top-floor ballroom, it's no wonder the BBC nominated the Skirvin as the most haunted hotel in the United States. The property's most famous ghost is Effie, a chambermaid who supposedly jumped to her death while carrying the baby of hotel founder W.B. Skirvin.

Some of the Victorian hotel’s ghosts are just here to party. | Photo courtesy of Geiser Grand Hotel

Oregon Geiser Grand Hotel

Baker City

The Geiser Grand Hotel is the crown jewel of Baker City, a historic town once considered the "Paris of the Northwest" before Seattle and Portland caught on as tourist destinations. The hotel opened in 1889 while taking advantage of a thriving Gold Rush. Supposedly the parties once held here were such a blast, they carried over to the other side. You'll hear laughter and glasses toasting with no clear explanation. Room 302 of the Geiser Grand is also said to be haunted by a dark-haired "lady in blue" who smells of rosewater, while the basement is home to the ghost of a hotel proprietor who killed himself there. To this day, Geiser Grand remains a stunning example of Victorian architecture, with more than 130 chandeliers. Pennsylvania Farnsworth House Inn

Gettysburg

The grim realities of the Civil War are felt throughout the small, but historic Farnsworth House Inn. Built in 1810, the home housed Confederate sharpshooters during the Battle of Gettysburg and was used as a hospital to treat the wounded afterwards. A stray bullet from the home is believed to have hit the only civilian killed during the gunfire and the victim’s spirit haunts the property along with the souls of dead soldiers. Whether or not you spend the night, make sure to book a ghost tour at the hotel and have a meal of period-friendly fare at the restaurant. Rhode Island Graduate Providence

Providence

The building now known as the Graduate Providence is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It was previously known as the Biltmore (not to be confused with another haunted Biltmore in North Carolina) and the old marquee remains in place atop the 18-story structure. Over the years, the Graduate has faced persistent rumors of hauntings and occult rituals. According to legend, renowned Satanist Johan Leisse Weisskopf financed the construction. The allegation remains unconfirmed, but some of the ghostly activity could be from a suicide jumper who lept from the building in the 1940s. Guests have reported seeing falling figures, but no bodies ever appear on the ground.

If you book the Ghostbusters package, your hotel room comes with a ghost tour. | Photo courtesy of Kevin Hardman Photography

South Carolina 20 South Battery

Charleston

Think of 20 South Battery as two buildings in one: There’s the mansion with rentable rooms and suites, and then there’s the rear carriage house, with additional rooms. Supposedly Room 8 is occupied by the ghost of a Civil War soldier, who is only revealed as a torso covered in a gray wool coat and makes his presence known with loud noises. The spirit in Room 10 is often mistaken for a student who committed suicide in the 1920s, but is actually believed to be Colonel Richard Lathers, a friendly gentleman in a tuxedo or long dinner jacket who likes to drink wine and flirt. Book the Ghostbusters package, which includes a book about spooky Charleston and tickets to a ghost tour.

South Dakota Bullock Hotel

Deadwood

The first hotel in Deadwood is also the spookiest. The Bullock Hotel was founded in 1876 as a hardware store, but became a hotel when the owners shifted strategy after a fire. Today, the Bullock continues to reflect the Wild West spirit of Deadwood, welcoming tourists eager to experience the Black Hills lifestyle, take a turn in the lobby casino, or join a ghost tour. The spirit of founder and former town sheriff Seth Bullock remains in the hotel, making his presence especially known when employees are slacking on the job. Children who faced untimely deaths in the area are also said to haunt the property. Tennessee The Read House Hotel

Chattanooga

Built in 1926, the Read House Hotel is rich in history, but notorious for Room 311, where a woman named Annalisa Netherly was killed by a jealous lover. She was left decapitated in the bathroom and her spirit continues to haunt the hotel's historic tower. Her ghost is said to be responsible for strange noises, flickering lights, and frightening shadows. She was apparently especially active when Al Capone stayed in the same room—perhaps an adverse reaction to the mobster's cigar smoke.

The Grand Galvez’s resident ghosts won’t rest in peace. | Photo courtesy of Visit Galveston

Texas Grand Galvez

Galveston

The Grand Galvez opened in 1911 and thrived during a decadent period in which Galveston gave Las Vegas a run for its money with celebrities, mobsters, and underground gambling. The hotel today has its share of spooky spirits–most notably a woman in Room 501 who hanged herself after believing her fiance was lost at sea. He returned alive to learn of her death. Evidence also suggests that several nuns and 90 orphaned children in their care washed ashore in a hurricane in 1900 and were buried on the lot where the hotel was eventually built. One of the nuns, Sister Katherine, roams the grounds of the hotel to this day. Utah Holiday Inn Express

Salt Lake City

An unimaginable tragedy took place in 1978 when a 38-year-old mother, reacting to the suicide of her husband, forced her seven children off the 11th-floor balcony of the International Dunes Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City before plunging to the ground herself. Some were pushed off while holding on the railing. At least three jumped voluntarily in an act of religious fanaticism (as described by police). The hotel would become a Shilo Inn and eventually a Holiday Inn Express, but continues to have a dark and disturbing energy on the 11th floor. Vermont Green Mountain Inn

Stowe

This historic hotel first took shape on Stowe's Main Street in 1833, going through a few names and owners before becoming the Green Mountain Inn in 1893. It now has more than a hundred rooms spanning eight buildings, including the main inn and connecting Depot Street Building. Boots Berry is the most enduring resident, a mischievous ghost born in the servants quarters to a chambermaid and horseman. He learned to tap dance and died after falling off the roof in an attempt to save a young girl during a snowstorm. Listen carefully and you may hear the sounds of tap dancing when snow falls.

The spooky property is a favorite with celebrities. | Photo courtesy of Virginia Tourism Corporation

Virginia Cavalier Resort

Virginia Beach

The Cavalier has been a favorite of celebrities and presidents since opening in 1927. Newer resorts have popped up around it in recent years, but the brick and limestone building remains a dramatic presence with an elevated lot, bright lawn, and views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The property is also famous for ghost sightings. Beer company founder Adolph Coors died after falling (or jumping) from the 6th floor and is believed to haunt the hotel. Guests also report encounters with a bellboy dressed in a vintage uniform and sometimes hear the voices of a young girl and cat, both of whom drowned in the hotel pool. Unofficial ghost tours are given to VIPs staying at the Cavalier, so ask around if you’re interested.

The opulent hotel has barely changed since 1914. | Photo courtesy of The Davenport

Washington The Davenport

Spokane

If you see someone roaming the corridors of the Davenport Hotel in their robe and slippers, don't call security. That's just the ghost of Louis Davenport, the hotel founder, who used to wake up in the middle of the night to make sure everything was going okay. He might truly have no idea that he’s remained past his time, since very little has changed at the stately Spokane resort since it opened in 1914. Things got rough for a bit in 1920, when a wealthy New York widow crashed her car into the lobby's glass atrium. She haunts the hotel too, sometimes peering over the balcony to view the location of her fatal wreck. West Virginia The Blennerhassett

Parkersburg

The Blennerhassett is the oldest hotel in West Virginia and a striking example of Victorian architecture just a few blocks from the Ohio River. The front desk receives frequent reports of a tall distinguished gentleman who matches the lobby portrait of founder William Nelson Chancellor. A woman in white is also believed to haunt Room 211, where she reportedly committed suicide. Some guests staying in Room 409 see a man in a bowler hat, matching the image of Joseph Eisele, a serial killer from the 1860s. If you make a reservation at the hotel, ask to include a paranormal tour. Wisconsin Four Seasons Island Resort

Pembine

This Northwoods retreat has been a popular getaway since 1905, attracting Chicagoans like Al Capone to get away from big city life and play a few rounds of golf. The Four Seasons Island Resort sits on a small chunk of land in the Menominee River separating Wisconsin from Michigan's northern peninsula. Over the years, there have been reports of unexplained shadows and voices in the dark. So it's no wonder the hotel brings in the Fox Cities Paranormal Team for regular ghost hunting tours.

Commune with the friendly ghosts of the Wild West. | Photo courtesy of Wyoming Office of Tourism

Wyoming Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel

Cody

The Irma Hotel is named after the daughter of Buffalo Bill Cody, a bison hunter turned showman who became an icon of America's Wild West in the late 1800s. The hotel opened in 1902 with Buffalo Bill himself occupying two suites and an office on site. He loved the place, and his spirit has continued to wander the grounds ever since he passed in 1917. Visitors occasionally notice water faucets turning on and off on their own, or personal items moved around while they’re sleeping. Despite clear signs of haunting, any ghosts are considered friendly and seem to appreciate those passing through town while on their way to Yellowstone National Park.

