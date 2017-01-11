The Most Iconic Hotel in Every State

Arizona

Arizona Biltmore

Phoenix

Opened: 1929

This place is so Arizona, it's literally made of desert sand. No joke, when Frank Lloyd Wright consulted with his former student Albert Chase McArthur on the hotel's design, they chose to construct it out of "Biltmore Blocks" made of hardened desert sand. The place has been a celebrity hotspot since the day it opened; the classic Catalina Pool is said to have been Marilyn Monroe's favorite, and where Irving Berlin wrote "White Christmas." Which, if you've ever spent the holidays in Arizona, makes perfect sense.

Arkansas

Capital Hotel

Little Rock

Opened: 1870

The plaque on the outside of this Downtown landmark lets you know that Ulysses S. Grant stayed there; another president, by the name of William Jefferson Clinton, used it as his local landing spot during his two terms before he built his presidential library down the street. More relevant to your stay is the $24 million renovation that local I-banking billionaire Warren Stephens sank into the joint a decade ago. The rooms may be the poshest in town -- a visiting David Sedaris once gushed over his stay there, saying that's where he'd go to have a baby. But even passers-by can wander in to ogle the tile and chandeliers of the grand lobby, or duck into the bar for great cocktails, served with complimentary pork-fried black-eyed peas. -- Sam Eifling, Thrillist Travel editor