We Went Looking for the World's Freakiest Countries

By another definition (countries that had the longest average session per visit to a porn site), conservative countries still came in at the top with Kuwait and Singapore ruling the rankings.

Most cheaters

Data-mining from Match.com and TheRichest uncovered the countries where the most adults have committed… adultery. You might be thinking of France, but the Country of Love came in fifth place. The winner was actually Thailand, with 56% (that's right, most of) the adults having cheated on a spouse at least once. Denmark and Germany came in second and third, with 46% and 45%, respectively.



Biggest spankers and BDSMers

Whiplr bills itself as "Tinder for Kinksters," and got downloaded a whopping 120,000 times during its first three months. This already proves that way more people are into handcuffs and schoolgirl skirts than they are letting on. It also gives them statistically significant sample sizes based on who's looking for what. According to its own analysis, the US has the most people into BDSM pursuits per capita -- 70% of searches. For spanking specifically, the title went to the UK. The Brits searched for spanking more than any other country, and more than any other kink within its own borders.