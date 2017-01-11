America's 12 Most Magnificent State Capitols

Vermont

Montpelier

Primary Architect: Thomas Silloway

Opened: 1859

Vermont is one of several domed, Greek Revival-style capitols in the country (see: most of them), built to reflect the national prototype -- in the hopes of fostering similar levels of esteem for state government. But it is arguably the fairest of them all despite being the smallest, thanks in no small part to its backdrop of wooded hills. It is one of only ten capitols to be topped with real gold leaf, and also sports a statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of grain.

Be your own tour guide: The current capitol is the third in Vermont and the second on this site. Its predecessor, by Ammi B. Young (who was often cursed with the return greeting "I don't know, are you?"), burned to the ground while they were pre-heating it for a legislative session.