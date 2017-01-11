America's 13 Most Misunderstood Cities

Detroit, Michigan

People tend to think Detroit is either a Rust Belt wasteland full of The Walking Dead slowly destroying each other and everyone around them. Or that it's a Rust Belt wasteland filled with Brooklyn transplants turning this city into a slightly better wasteland. But Detroit doesn't get enough credit for having a rich history and never having given up on cultural institutions that have kept existing residents here, and brought new people in.



For one, Detroit has a strong history of immigration -- or, in one larger case, migration -- that continues today. In the early 20th century, nearly every European country was represented; look no further than places like the Dakota Inn Rathskeller (German), the Cadieux Cafe (Belgian) or the Polish Village Cafe or Krakus (Polish) for proof of its lingering effects. We’ve also got the largest Middle Eastern population outside the Middle East, which means you can get your fill of shawarma and kibbe almost anywhere in Southeast Michigan.



Thanks to the Southern Migration, the African-American influence is also strong, and because of that, I’d still wager we’re the best music town in America. Detroit can lay claim to not just Motown, but our output of techno, gospel, garage rock, and hip-hop. (And it’s more than just Eminem! You can't throw a rock around here without hitting a rapper jumping on a plane for a show overseas.)



More than just food and music, Detroit has some of the most interesting architecture around the country; you can literally find almost any style of house you're looking for. Our food scene is not quite NYC-level (then again, do we want it to be?), but we’ve made great strides in recent years thanks to all these chefs turning empty spaces into experimental kitchens. Above all, we’re just really, unusually friendly around here, no matter what you may think of our violent rep. We’re a Midwestern city with Southern influence -- which means we’re sometimes overly polite and proper. But we’re still Detroit, so don’t fuck with us on the wrong day. - Aaron Foley, Contributing Writer

