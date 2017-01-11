This Map Shows How Outdoorsy Your State Is

In most big cities, the closest you get to the great outdoors is taking a stroll through a public park, only to encounter local wildlife like squirrels, homeless people, and more squirrels. For some people, this is enough. For the rest of us, though, a wealth of natural resources and activities await in the vastness of America's plentiful backcountry -- boozy river tubing, for instance.

The fact that not all states offer the same level of rural engagement is undeniable, which is why the folks behind Retale decided to rank the fifty nifty by their "outdoorsiness." They took a variety of factors into account, from the number of national parks in each state to their total miles of national recreation trails, and while each of these categories yielded their own specific ranking, Retale simplified things by combining them all into one unified ranking for the ages. The infographic below says it all: