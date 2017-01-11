The Country With the Worst Air Pollution Is...

The United Arab Emirates took the no. 1 spot in the world with a whopping 80 micrograms of pollution per cubic meter, narrowly pushing China into second place (with 73 micrograms) -- Qatar, meanwhile, rounded out the top three with 69 micrograms.

As for the country with the least air pollution, that honor actually goes to four different nations: Paraguay, Namibia, Norway, and Trinidad and Tobago each scored high (low?) with a piddling 4 micrograms of pollution per cubic meter.

And what about the United States? It scored a respectable 13 micrograms, proving that so long as you're not in Los Angeles or New York, you're probably in pretty good shape. Well, you'll at least have breathable air, anyway, even if you're fat.