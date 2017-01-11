Travel

The Burning Sex Questions Each Country's Asking Online

Sex is a personal thing (duh), and sometimes you've got questions about it that you're just not comfortable asking your doctor, your priest, or your congressman. Fortunately, the Internet's full of strangers who may or may not be qualified to answer your burning questions, and it affords you the anonymity necessary to ask them without shame. But what exactly do people ask about?

Superdrug Online Doctor scraped more than 40,000 sex- and STD-related questions from Yahoo Answers (going back to 2007), and it turns out the countries that asked the most sexy questions (the UK, America, Australia, Spain, Italy, and India) each had their own unique passion points.

Both the US and Australia were most interested in straight-up "sex and intercourse" questions, but the Brits preferred using other sex-related terms -- like "male enhancement," "horny," and "erectile." Meanwhile, over on the continent, folks in Spain overwhelmingly asked about "Viagra" the most (with "genital" questions coming in second), and Italians embraced their stereotype with inquiries into "testosterone" and "Viagra" topping their charts. As for India, "masturbation" dominated the conversation on that country's section of Yahoo Answers

Of those 40,000+ questions, 24,450 were sex-related -- the rest came down to STDs, and while AIDS and HIV were the main concerns for most of the top countries, Spain was the one outlier: its inquiring minds were more far more concerned about the dangers of hepatitis and herpes. We'll let you draw your own conclusions on that one.

Check out the full infographics below:

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he saves all his sexy questions for when he's at the dentist. Follow his mumblemouthed yet erotic tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

