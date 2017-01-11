The World's Most Gorgeous Off-the-Grid Beaches

There's nothing quite like completely unplugging, kicking back on a tiny stretch of sand in the middle of nowhere, and ignoring the world back home. Except when you go to take a picture of said remoteness and an email from your boss marked "URGENT" somehow pops onto your screen. Yeah, you thought that "remote" beach you're sitting on was isolated from the world, but turns out... it comes with high-speed WiFi!

So, if you really want to get away -- and you aren't just in one of those Southwest Airlines commercials -- to a warm, sandy, and absolutely spectacular place where you can actually feel like a part of nature, these are 12 of the top spots to go.