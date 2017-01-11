The World's Most Respected Country Is... Canada?!

If Rodney Dangerfield's taught us anything, it's that respect is a huge part of maintaining a happy life, whether it's between individuals or entire nations. Also, that everybody's gonna get laid. That first lesson's the only one pertinent to international discourse, though, so it behooves us all to know just where our country stands on the Global Respect-o-meter.

Fortunately, this information is tracked by the aptly-named Reputation Institute, which just published the results of its 2015 Country Reptrak Survey, examining how countries are perceived across the globe. An online panel of more than 48,000 people representing the G8 countries ranked 55 different nations according to 16 attributes such as technology, efficient use of public resources, social and economic policies, institutional environment, and international participation.