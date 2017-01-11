The Most Underrated Mexican Destinations to Hit This Winter

La Paz

At the far end of the inhospitable Baja desert sits the capital city of Baja Sur, a shimmering blue oceanside haven with the same beaches and vistas as its neighbor Cabo San Lucas, but without being, well, Cabo. So if you’re going to Baja to drink tequila and make bad decisions, don’t come here. But if you’re into diving, whale watching, or sitting on a beach without 800 of your closest friends from Palo Alto, then La Paz is a choice destination.

Situated on the Sea of Cortez, a place Jacques Cousteau dubbed “the aquarium of the world,” the area is home to thousands of marine species you won’t see elsewhere. And from November-April, it’s also part of the whale migration (blue, humpback, sperm, and gray) through the Pacific.