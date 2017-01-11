America's Most Underrated Party Towns

Everyone has that one socially awkward friend who at parties, lacking anything better to say, dispenses such pearls of insider wisdom as, "I’ve heard there’s really great pizza in New York," or "You know where they throw some sick pool parties? Miami."

We are not that friend. Last year we tipped you off that HOUSTON, of all places, was the best party city in America. And this year we’re taking it a step (or eight) further by revealing the most under-the-radar party destinations in the United States.

Now, who needs another drink? We're going to the kitchen.