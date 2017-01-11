The Most Underrated Place in Every State

Ohio

Cedar Point

Sandusky

Why you need to go: OK, OK, we know: to anyone in the Midwest, this is probably THE most "rated" place in all of Ohio. In fact, it’s probably the only reason you ever visit the state. But you may be surprised to learn that most of America has NEVER heard of Cedar Point. Like, ever. Seriously, it could be the best roller coaster park IN THE WORLD that continues to get overshadowed. It seems like every couple of years, Cedar Point unleashes the biggest, craziest, best roller coaster ever built. Until it does it again. The fourth-best roller coaster here goes 92mph and has insane drops. That's fourth best. The top thrill dragster goes from zero to 120mph in four seconds. Sure, it's tucked away in a place you'd basically never choose to be otherwise -- and is only really open six months a year -- but that's what makes going there pretty damn special. It's also what a lot of kids do the day after prom, aside from buying Plan B and Gatorade.

Must-ride: Millennium Force. It’s been rated the best steel coaster in the world FOUR TIMES and has perfect views of Lake Erie from the 310ft first climb.