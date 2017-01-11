When to Visit Any US National Park for Free in 2017

This year Americans fell in love with -- or ran screaming from -- the very concept of change for change's sake. But we also came to celebrate the most unchanging parts of our shared history: America's national parks, the oldest in the world, turned 100 years old in 2016. They're gorgeous, they're unique (you get the world's largest living tree and the most lightning-struck man in history), and, for 10 solid days next year, they're all totally free to visit.

The National Park Service just released its calendar of free park days for 2017. While the majority of the parks are free year-round, 124 of them charge entry fees. That is, except for these days next year: