Book a Ride on the These Trains Made Famous on the Big Screen

From the Hitchcock classic North by Northwest to David Leitch’s 2022 film Bullet Train, railway cinema has captivated audiences for decades. There’s something utterly romantic about those old-fashioned choo choos—with their gusty steam engines, long corridors, and well-dressed porters—that provide the perfect setting for love stories and murder mysteries alike. Or, if the train just so happens to be a sleek, high-speed railway á la Snowpiercer, it might just lend itself to a plot that’s far more dystopian.

If you’ve ever dreamed of boarding a train straight out of a film, chances are, that train actually exists—and if it doesn’t, there’s probably a real one that comes pretty close. So whether you’re looking to channel the magic of the Hogwarts Express or finesse a Before Sunrise-style meet-cute on your way to Vienna, here are the most cinematic trains across the globe, along with tips for scoring a cabin.