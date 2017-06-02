The World's Most Breathtaking Country Is a Cinch for Americans to Move To

S S am Rozitis and her partner Kevin weren’t keen on sticking around central Canada after college. Spending three years building a resume to get an engineering job in Vancouver just didn’t sound like happily ever after. The cold. The sparseness of culture. The flat of it all. The plains are so-called for a reason.

Then one day Kevin popped the question: “How would you feel if we moved to New Zealand?” To anyone in North America, it would sound like an extreme leap. The land of sheep and cinematic Lord of the Rings backdrops is more than 6,000 miles from San Diego, and almost 9,000 miles from New York.