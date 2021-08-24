How to Ditch Your Life for a Cheap Fairytale Home in Scandinavia

Along with birding and trying to pawn off sourdough starters, there’s another way we’ve all managed to dissociate from Covid chaos: spending hours browsing real estate listings, daydreaming about what it might be like to pack up and start over somewhere else.

For some people, downsizing to a houseboat or a tiny house in the woods might be just the ticket. For others, it’s trading sky-high coastal prices for a quietly cool, affordable city somewhere in the American heartland (for example, Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will literally pay you to move there).

But for a few, that dream might just involve heading abroad. Countless are the times that we’ve imagined leaving behind America’s bedlam for foreign lands blessed with centuries-old villages or vast, idyllic nature….as well as, you know, work-life balance and healthcare that won’t bankrupt you.

Lo and behold: sweeping outdoors and affordable living marry on Cheap Nordic Houses, where you can peruse hundreds of beautiful storybook homes across Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands—most of them under $150,000.

Launching in 2020 to near-overnight success, the page is the brainchild of friends and co-workers François Pérennès and Lela Amparo—two expats, one French, one American, both social media pros who have spent the past few years in Gothenburg, Sweden, after moving to Scandinavia to be with their respective partners.