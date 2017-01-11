15 Hacks for Making Your Next Move Awesome

Hey, you know who gets really excited about moving? Nobody. Moving into a new place, maybe even in a new town or state (or, in my case, continent) should be an exciting time, but thanks to the bajillion things you need to do to get the job done, it often all seems like a huge pain in the butt (especially if you left that Allen key in your back pocket).

But you know what? It doesn’t have to be like that. Moving will never be the most fun thing in your life (and if it is, we’re so, so sorry), but it can be made quicker, easier, and a whole lot less frustrating. Here are some of the things I’ve learned from around a dozen moves, ranging from just up the street to 3,500 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.