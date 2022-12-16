Spar in a Full-Size Muay Thai Ring at a Luxury Bangkok Hotel

A professionally trained Muay Thai fighter who goes by the moniker “Boy” is screaming at me. “Kick! Double kick! Knee! Knee again! Lean back! Kick! Use your hips! Double kick!” I gasp for air, struggling to keep up with Boy’s demands. A burst of early confidence (courtesy of a background in high school boxing) has eroded into exhaustion, and I’ve started to get my wires crossed as Boy calls for a knee after a kick, an elbow after a jab, in quick succession.

“Elbow!” he shouts. I punch. He giggles, delighted by the mistake, but in such an inoffensive and jovial manner that I feel he’s laughing with me and at me all at once. “Hehehe,” he crows. “Elbow! Elbow!” And so goes my private Muay Thai training session at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River—not a triumph, maybe, but certainly an unforgettable experience.