The Solo Traveler’s Guide to Going to a Music Festival Alone
Music festivals are typically a group activity. But there’s no reason why you can’t go by yourself—and enjoy it, too.
Sometimes grabbing dinner or going to the movies by yourself can feel like a tall order. But going to a music festival alone? Many people would never consider it—but they should. As an experienced festival-goer who’s also a travel writer and DJ, I can assure you that it's a more enriching and enjoyable experience than you might think.
Rolling solo at a festival shares common perks with solo travel, enhanced with experiential elements you won’t find in real life. Festivals serve as hedonistic rabbit holes of music, activities, and art, adult playgrounds where it’s easy to let loose—a statement that’s especially true when your crew is a party of one. That’s because while festivals are traditionally considered an experience to be shared, they can also bring out the worst in group travel. The pressure of “doing things together” goes sideways when everyone wants to do different things… not to mention all the time spent looking for one another in crowds, without any reception, worrying about who’s got the room key or is inebriated and stuck in a bush. For solo festival-goers, there’s unlimited freedom in doing what you want, when you want all while trying new things on a path to escapism and self-discovery.
Choose the right festival and go into it with the right attitude and preparations, and one will never be a lonely number. Here is everything I’ve learned about how to go to a festival alone and get the most out of the experience.
Choose the right festival
Selecting a festival with care is key—this can’t be stressed enough. Some festivals are much better suited to solo travel than others. A few factors can help you decide.
It’s always smart to opt for small- to mid-sized festivals (around 7,000 people or less). Anything less than a thousand may feel constraining if you don’t gel with anyone. Anything bigger makes it more difficult to bump into the same folks again (Coachella, you’re out).
Pick a festival with no more than a baker’s dozen of stages and a total grounds area of an acre, max. That’s a solid way to ensure you’ll see the same faces again—and that you won’t get lost.
Of course, there are always exceptions. Hot take: the more niche-interest a festival is—and the more you dig that niche—the more fun you are guaranteed to have, regardless of the festival’s size.
Find your scene
Music matters immensely. A DJ’s advice: Certain genres have friendlier dance floors. For example, on the spectrum of electronic beats, upbeat styles like house and disco will make it easier to relax and chat with others in the crowd. Faster genres, like hard techno, can put people in more of a trancelike state.
For some of the world’s most beloved festivals, like Garbicz Festival in Poland and Germany’s legendary Fusion Festival, tickets are super difficult to come by. These festivals, therefore, tend to see more solo attendees, such as pilgrims following their favorite DJ, and lend to a less cliquey and more welcome, open-minded vibe.
Festivals that draw a lot of travelers from afar are also friendlier for solo travelers. Take Thailand’s Wonderfruit, for example. Though the festival is among Southeast Asia’s largest, it attracts an incredibly diverse, region-spanning crowd that includes European and North American tourists. Generally, Thailand’s party scene is well-defined by tourist comings and goings, which makes meeting new people an easy affair.
Last but not least, choosing a festival with a solid program of activities and workshops, from yoga to crafting, is great for meeting people. Mental health-focused workshops (an increasing trend) are especially great for getting deep right away with new pals.
Make preparations before you go
Still feeling weird about going solo? Help yourself shed those initial fears by laying some groundwork for building connections ahead of the festival.
After you’ve secured a ticket, do some research on Facebook to find groups dedicated to the event and upcoming activities. These days, there are plenty of participant-led Telegram and WhatsApp groups for finding and sharing accommodations, scoring planning advice, and so on.
You could also consider going to a festival solo, but as a volunteer. With a free ticket, you’ll meet new people by working closely together, plus you’ll enjoy an intimate peek behind the scenes of the event. Valuable memories can include building mega-art installations and stages, or karmatically helping fellow partiers get around or find their friends—and the hours can even count towards school credit or go on resumes.
Let connections happen organically
The most important advice: Always let friendships and connections happen organically. Sometimes, friend groups are keen to welcome strays; sometimes not. Being able to take a hint is key.
After all, the art of building connections at festivals is a multi-dimensional experience; it can be fulfilling whether you meet a vast quantity of strangers or connect with just a few on a deeper level. Some new connections might last a lifetime, while others could just linger for the festival season—don’t put too much pressure on them, okay?
Spend some time alone—safely
When you go solo, you have to be prepared to depend on yourself. Flying solo at a festival is no exception. Be sure to stay hydrated, use sun protection, and carry emergency supplies. Meeting new people or experimenting at a festival can lead to all kinds of memorable experiences, but always know your limits and your way around (use a map app to set pins for your tent and important places), and—most importantly—listen to your instincts.
And while it might be tempting to focus on the new friends and the music, don’t forget that going alone to a festival is a wonderful way to get to know yourself. Spend some time communing with nature, observe how you handle different scenarios, and have a solo dance party. As much fun as you’ll have, the best part is the chance to enjoy your own company.