The Solo Traveler’s Guide to Going to a Music Festival Alone

Sometimes grabbing dinner or going to the movies by yourself can feel like a tall order. But going to a music festival alone? Many people would never consider it—but they should. As an experienced festival-goer who’s also a travel writer and DJ, I can assure you that it's a more enriching and enjoyable experience than you might think.

Rolling solo at a festival shares common perks with solo travel, enhanced with experiential elements you won’t find in real life. Festivals serve as hedonistic rabbit holes of music, activities, and art, adult playgrounds where it’s easy to let loose—a statement that’s especially true when your crew is a party of one. That’s because while festivals are traditionally considered an experience to be shared, they can also bring out the worst in group travel. The pressure of “doing things together” goes sideways when everyone wants to do different things… not to mention all the time spent looking for one another in crowds, without any reception, worrying about who’s got the room key or is inebriated and stuck in a bush. For solo festival-goers, there’s unlimited freedom in doing what you want, when you want all while trying new things on a path to escapism and self-discovery.

Choose the right festival and go into it with the right attitude and preparations, and one will never be a lonely number. Here is everything I’ve learned about how to go to a festival alone and get the most out of the experience.