Music Cruises Are the Future of Festival Culture

The elevator doors open to release a throng of rowdy ravers, their heads bouncing to the rhythm of a club track screeching with energy. At the center of it all stands Alex Ridha, a German DJ known to fans as Boys Noize, who blares the track from a moving cart outfitted with turntables, speakers, and glowing disco lights while he drips with sweat. The bass practically crunches from the maxed-out speakers.

“What up, Friendship?” Boys Noize yells over the beat. “We got Rico Nasty in the house, check this out.” Both performers encourage the crowd to get as lit as they possibly can.

Ridha pushes his DJ cart out of the elevator and through the hall—attracting wide-eyed stares from onlookers, some of whom fall in line behind the dancing horde, wondering just where this electro-themed conga line is headed. His final destination: the room of one lucky passenger aboard The Friendship 2024 cruise ship.

Roving ragers like this—the kind where you could end up rubbing shoulders with the lead singer of your favorite band in line at the soft-serve machine—can really only happen on a music festival cruise. And what started off as a few boat-based events at the turn of the millennium has now given way to a robust industry.