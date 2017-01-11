What I Learned Spending a Day at a Nudist Resort

So, I ran a naked 5K. Which, in and of itself, was an education. But after said 3.2-mile flop-fest, the good people of the Caliente Resort in Land O' Lakes, Florida (one of the greatest clothing-optional resorts in America) opened up their doors to me for an entire day. And, never having spent a full day wearing nothing but sunscreen, I thought it would be an interesting little trip outside of my comfort zone. It did not disappoint, and here are a dozen things I learned in my afternoon by the pool at a nudist resort.

Pubic hair is out

Not just on women, on men, too. Since every guy on the planet makes a point to look anywhere BUT down in a locker room, I wasn't aware that we men are also now going totally bare. Around the pool at Caliente, rarely was any dude rocking much more than a soul patch. This may only be true of nudists, but it was still alarming to see so many men completely shaved like the women.