Travel

In Other News: Naked Man on Car Roof Causes Interstate Traffic Jam

By Published On 07/14/2015 By Published On 07/14/2015
Jason Guckin

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Just in time for National Nude Day, one dude decided it'd be a neat idea to strip naked, climb on top of his car, and sit there -- on Interstate 95 South, during rush hour. If his car didn't have a moon roof before, it sure does now.

The incident occurred around 8:30am this morning in West Haven, CT, and though state police were able to get the man off his roof and into custody, southbound commuters were forced to use the road's right shoulder while the highway was shut down by the man's right buttock. Northbound commuters, meanwhile, caught the (w)hole show and were treated to the following view:

Meanwhile, another rubbernecking driver managed to capture the action from a more personal angle:
 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 15 Foods You Absolutely Have to Eat While Visiting New Orleans
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Best Public Bathrooms in America in 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The Most Insanely Cheap Cruise Deals From America's Biggest Port Cities

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like