NASA's Images of Veil Nebula Are Simply Incredible

Sure, the Laser Floyd show at your local planetarium is probably great. But NASA's new photos of the Veil Nebula prove that, well, the universe is a spectacular-looking place -- in ways that no overhead projector could ever do justice.

The Hubble Space Telescope, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary (congrats), captured the Veil Nebula, known as the most famous concentration of supernova debris out there. In terms of the space world, that's a pretty great title to hold. It measures 110 light-years, spans six moons, and can be found in a constellation named Cygnus, the Swan. That should all make sense if you speak Klingon. But, for non-scientific folk, here's the translation: the thing is 20-times larger than the sun, and is really, really far away. It's also photogenic as hell.