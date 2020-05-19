National Parks Are Slowly Reopening. Here's The Status Of All Of Them.
Where all 62 parks stand.
With Memorial Day in the rearview, summer adventure season is now in full swing... well, relative to our moment in history, at least. And while many of our treasured national parks were shuttered throughout the spring -- when the world's health is at risk, even Smoky the Bear has to do his part to flatten the curve -- many are now, finally, offering visitors a chance to play in our greatest outdoor spaces.
With 62 parks in the system all adopting different policies on reopening, it can be hard to keep track of what's open right now. To help save you the embarrassment of driving across multiple states only to be met with an empty ranger station, we're keeping tabs all of them to tell you what's open, what services are available, whether you can camp, and what you're allowed to do once inside.
Hopefully, this list will change quickly as more and more of these national treasures open up to responsible, respectful, and safe use. The list is current as of June 1, 2020. We'll be updating each and every one of them things progress.
Acadia National Park
Maine
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
The crown jewel of East Coast national parks is in the very early phases of opening, with the Park Loop Road and hiking trails now open, provided you're either a state resident or have finished a 14-day quarantine after arriving here. Camping is still off limits until at least July 1.
Arches National Park
Utah
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
Arches has begun its phased re-opening, and people are very, very excited to get a glimpse of Devil's Garden. The park's limiting the number of visitors every day, and turning folks away once it reaches capacity. Check their site before you go, then when you're almost there, then cross your fingers that you'll be able to get in. Or just wait until things return to semi-normal.
Badlands National Park
South Dakota
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Limited
The visitors centers, entrance fee stations, and South Unit of the park are currently closed. But other than that, this badass South Dakota icon and its rugged geologic beauty is mostly open for business as usual.
Big Bend National Park
Texas
Camping: No
Amenities: No
This kayaker paradise along the Rio Grande is in phase 1 of reopening, but temper your expectations: Paved roads and select front-country areas are open to explore. And that's about it for now.
Biscayne National Park
Florida
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
There are no tours available at the moment, and most land activities are suspended, but most of Biscayne is underwater anyway, and now kayak launches at Convoy Point are open on a limited basis.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Colorado
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
The park's South Rim Drive, North Rim, and Inner Canyon routes are open, so you can at least road trip through this highly underrated western Colorado treasure located about two hours north of Telluride. And day-use hiking is good to go on the north rim and inner canyon. Progress!
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
While visitor center occupancy is limited and overnight stays are prohibited, the main park road and all viewpoints to Rainbow Point remain open. The majority of trails (other than backcountry) remain open as well, so consider yourself lucky if you're anywhere near this Utah showstopper. Plan your sunrise around it. Or wait until June 7, when reservation-based camping resumes on a limited basis.
Canyonlands National Park
Utah
Status: Closed
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
Phased reopening of this oft-overlooked Utah gem (the least visited of Utah's famous "big five" parks) is underway: You can now hit up the winding roads and endless trails of Canyonlands, so long as you're out of there by nightfall.
Capitol Reef National Park
Utah
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Limited
This International Dark Sky Park combines the best of Utah's more famous national parks into one lesser-visited package of surprises. Phased reopening now includes the iconic Scenic Drive, canyoneering, all trails, and backcountry camping. The stars are aligning.
Carlsbad Caverns National Park
New Mexico
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
Public trails, picnic areas, and roads are open across the park. Still, this isn't called Carlsbad Picnic Area, so it's probably not worth a journey just yet unless it's close enough to justify a day trip. In the meantime, try a digital tour underground.
Channel Islands National Park
California
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
This breathtaking collection of islands off the Southern California coast may not be as well known as Catalina, but that's a good thing. You can only reach it by boats both private and hired, and some concessioners are resuming transport to and from the island on a limited basis.
Congaree National Park
South Carolina
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
The nation's oldest hardwood bottomland didn't keep its 500-year-old Cypruses alive through multiple plagues, yellow fever, and the Twilight saga by taking chances. The phased reopening is upon us, starting with access to its backcountry. The frontcountry is still off limits, but hey, as with haircuts, the party's in the back anyway.
Crater Lake National Park
Oregon
Status: Closed
The shimmering deep blue waters of America's deepest lake may be off limits for the time being, but Highway 62 through the park is still open for through travel.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Ohio
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
Ohio's expansive 33,000-acre treasure is open, but some of its more stunning attractions are still off limits, including the Brandywine Falls boardwalk and Blue Hen Falls. Brandywine's also got a 50-foot closure at the top and bottom of the falls, where social distancing is difficult and the chances of falling off while trying to snap the perfect 'gram shot are elevated.
Death Valley National Park
California
Status: Closed
America's hottest, driest, and lowest national park -- as well as its largest outside Alaska -- is closed for those currently thirsty for cool wildflower and desert landscape Instagram backdrops (also: a racetrack of moving rocks). However, CA-190 and Daylight Pass are open to through traffic.
Denali National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: No
Those looking to bask in stunning views of the wild landscapes surrounding North America's tallest peak are free to do so, and campsites are currently opening on a discretionary basis. Visitors centers and buses are still suspended.
Dry Tortugas National Park
Florida
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
The marine waters and harbors are open, as are the gardens outside of one of America's largest 19th-century forts. And you're now welcome to enjoy sunrises and sunsets on Loggerhead Key. But come nighttime, the park's closed.
Everglades National Park
Florida
Status: Open
Camping: Beach only
Amenities: Yes
Florida's been over this shit since before it started. The sprawling Everglades are open to beach campers, though backcountry campers will have to wait to tempt alligators into a midnight snack. While areas like Gulf Coast and Shark Valley remain off limits, much of the park is free rein. You can even rent kayaks and canoes, hit up the fish-cleaning stations, and poop with wild abandon in Everglades' many public restrooms.
Gates of the Arctic National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Limited
While America's most remote and least-visited national park remains open for the most part, the hard part is getting there. There are no roads to the park and most visitors access this massive wilderness (roughly the size of Switzerland) by plane, which is obviously impacted by COVID.
Gateway Arch National Park
Missouri
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
The Arch is smack in the middle of St. Louis, and grounds around the Arch are currently open for socially distant biking and walking. But that's about it. No going inside the Arch or the Old Courthouse. And no camping. Ever. Because it's in the middle of St. Louis.
Glacier National Park
Montana
Status: Closed
Considered by many to be America's most beautiful park, this mountainous wonderland/UNESCO World Heritage site located near the Canadian border is sadly closed until further notice.
Glacier Bay National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: Backcountry only
Amenities: No
Look, if you're hiking around the glacial wilderness of Alaska, you're already pretty socially distant. And if you do happen to see some other folks traipsing through one of the best glacier hikes in America, we're pretty sure you'll be able to abide a six-foot buffer zone.
Grand Canyon National Park
Arizona
Status: Open
Camping: Limited
Amenities: Limited
The Grand Canyon has begun widening (sorry) its access. You can enter the South Rim viewpoints between 4am-2pm and remain until dark. If you have an existing camping permit, they'll honor it. Beginning June 5, the South Rim will open up to 24/7 access, and the North Rim will open up for day use. If you have a reservation at the Mather Campground, you're good to pitch a tent, too.
Grand Teton National Park
Wyoming
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
One of America's most underrated, sprawling, and breathtaking mountain landscapes has recently opened up its roads, river and lake fishing access, and trails for day-use hikers and bikes.
Great Basin National Park
Nevada
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Yes
Great Basin and many of its amenities are open for hikers and explorers, but folks who are here for its legendary stargazing -- -- some of the best in the US, period -- are limited to a single campsite. If you've got a reservation, you basically won the stargazing lottery.
Great Sand Dunes National Park
Colorado
Status: Closed
Camping: No
Amenities: No
Phased repoening at this high-alpine stunner begins on June 3. Start training for your return to sandboarding.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
North Carolina, Tennessee
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
The nation’s most popular park (on a technicality, but whatever) allows access to most of its sprawling trails, though this has always been a park most utilized as a scenic drive, so go forth, but keep an eye on their site for closures.
Guadalupe Mountains National Park
Texas
Status: Closed
The home of Texas' four highest mountain peaks and the world's most expensive Permian fossil reef is currently off limits to all but the coyotes. But we like to imagine they're enjoying the night skies over a cooler of Lone Stars.
Haleakalā National Park
Hawaii
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
Maui's massive, ethereal treasure is letting visitors trickle in to hike its stunning overlook trails -- all the way up to 10,023 feet in elevation. If you make it up that high, social distance shouldn't be a problem.
Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park
Hawaii
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
Even millennia-old volcanoes deserve a break from tourists, but after a few months of closure, many of the roads and trails here are open to hikers, bikers, and equestrians. The Kīlauea remains closed, though, which is kind of the coolest part.
Hot Springs National Park
Arkansas
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Yes
Hot Springs' status as an urban national park means that a lot of the cafes and restaurants in its orbit are currently open, along with trails and outdoor areas. You can now camp and hit up the bath houses that contain the namesake hot springs. Spas and salons are open too, in case camping isn't camping until you get a blowout.
Indiana Dunes National Park
Indiana
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
While one of America's newest national parks remains open for the most part, it did have issues with crowd control in the age of COVID. But things have smoothed out and most of the park is open. Even better, they'll be resuming camping, tentatively, on June 5 and are currently taking reservations. Just don't screw this up, Chicagoans.
Isle Royale National Park
Michigan
Status: Closed
Sitting in the middle of Lake Superior between Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Canada, one of America's most remote and least-visited wilderness parks just got even harder to access. All of the park's islands are closed through June 15.
Joshua Tree National Park
California
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Limited
Now back in the business of helping claustrophobic Californians "find themselves" after a painful couple months, this gloriously trippy desert playground has opened up its trails, roads, bathrooms, and individual "family" campsites, which in California parlance ranges from actual family units to cults.
Katmai National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: Backcountry only
Amenities: No
Katami's more a park for animals than people -- seriously, check out these bears just yukking it up -- and has less than 5 miles of maintained trails. If you're headed into the wild backcountry, chances are you're pretty well equipped to survive without visitors centers, running water, or, you know, other people.
Kenai Fjords National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Limited
This sprawling land where 40 glaciers dot the landscape and green contrasts with the white snow has opened up all its public spaces, though don't expect to get inside any buildings. Not that you're here to hang out in a vault toilet, but just in case.
Kings Canyon National Park
California
Status: Closed
This criminally under-explored park wedged between Yosemite and Joshua Tree may be currently closed, but roads, trails, restrooms, and picnic areas are set to open up June 4. CA Highway 180 remains open to through traffic for accessing surrounding Forest Service land.
Kobuk Valley National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: No
You are free to roam the dunes and traipse through the river among the many, many caribou in this Alaskan wilderness, provided you don't want to stop in the main visitor center after you're through.
Lake Clark National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: No
Lake Clark only reachable by boat and air taxi. If you're planning to go, expect to abide by rigid quarantine rules beforehand. That said, if you're visiting this place, chances are you didn't just kind of wander out for a scenic drive in the woods, so you probably already know this. And if you didn't, well, you probably didn't know Lake Clark was a place to begin with.
Lassen Volcanic National Park
California
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: No
This remarkable, criminally overlooked national park in Northern California's Shasta Cascades came out swinging post Memorial day, offering up ample access to its rugged wilderness and rare geothermal delights. Backcountry camping is back, and designated campsites are opening on a rolling basis.
Mammoth Cave National Park
Kentucky
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Yes
The surface world's been open all along, but now folks can resume descending into the world's longest underground cave. Camping in the park is set to resume June 11.
Mesa Verde National Park
Colorado
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Yes
With more than 5,000 sites including its famous ancient cliff dwellings such as Cliff Palace, America's largest archeological preserve (and top Colorado attraction) has been around since 7,500 BC, and after its spring closure it's pretty much back in business. Tours of the cliff-dwellings are currently on hold along with access to the museum and main visitor center. Otherwise, go nuts, and feel free to stay, either in a tent or the lodge.
Mount Rainier National Park
Washington
Status: Open
Camping: Backcountry only
Amenities: No
One of America's oldest national parks is going old-school. It remains closed to all vehicles, but hardy travelers are still allowed to access its vast backcountry on foot. Which sounds pretty damn perfect after months stuck at home.
National Park of American Samoa
American Samoa
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
The bad news: If you're a mainlander planning to visit this isolated paradise renowned for its snorkeling, beaches, night sky, and solitude, you have to quarantine in Hawaii for 14 days. The good news is, if you're a mainlander planing to visit this isolated paradise renowned for its snorkeling, beaches, night sky, and solitude, you have to quarantine in Hawaii for 14 days. And if you're already on American Samoa, bad news is probably pretty relative, largely because you've been going to the park all along.
North Cascades National Park
Washington
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
Why people continue to overlook this spectacular expanse of glorious nature porn near the Canadian border continues to befuddle experts. Now, with the gates back open, is the time to remedy that. Camping's still a non-starter, but you can hike and boat to your heart's content, or just cruise from overlook to overlook, waterfall to waterfall and see what you've been missing.
Olympic National Park
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Yes
With mountains, beaches, and rainforests, this ridiculously diverse park needs to be seen at least once by every American. At this point, you can't camp, but lodges and resorts in the middle of the park are now open. The coastal stretches of the park are still closed, and they're kind of essential to the park's bucket-list status, but there's still tons to explore as the park eases restrictions.
Petrified Forest National Park
Arizona
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
The park road, trails, and very hard wilderness areas are now open at this stunning park that suddenly pops up along both sides of Route 66 in eastern Arizona. Even if you're just on an epic old-school road trip, you should make it a point to cruise through.
Pinnacles National Park
California
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: No
This Central California park is one of the lesser-known NPS destinations, possibly due to the fact that it's often 100-plus degrees and, like a Bond villain layer, half of it's in an eroded-out, extinct volcano (see also: regular closures of certain areas due to "big eared bat activity"). Currently, both the east and west entrances are open, with a limited number of vehicles granted access every day. And campgrounds are open to people with reservations. So if you scored one a while ago, you kind of have the run of the park. Just, you know, bring a ton of water. And bat spray.
Redwood National Park
California
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
This Pete Seeger-baiting, John Muir-courting sea of trees is the perfect place for forest bathing, Ewok sightings, and a nice scenic drive. In the current phase, trailheads and parking lots are now open fir day use, with scenic drives along Freshwater Beach, Bald Hills Road, Davison Road, and the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway also in play.
Rocky Mountain National Park
Colorado
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Limited
America's third-most popular national park is taking a different approach to its reopening: Beginning June 4 and running through at least July 31, you need a timed-entry permit or camping reservation to get in. This is actually a good thing: After struggling to control ever-increasing crowds in recent years, and this will ensure that you won't have to deal with the juxtaposition of being packed like a sardine into one of America's most vast spaces. Snag a res on their site, then check out our ultimate park guide for details on how to dominate the park once your number comes up.
Saguaro National Park
Arizona
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Limited
Located right outside of Tucson, this cacti-laden gem is currently allowing campers, though groups are limited to 10, which gives you a good excuse not to invite that one friend who always insists on bringing his fucking acoustic guitar.
Sequoia National Park
California
Status: Closed
Like its neighbor Kings Canyon, the densely forested Sequoia is closed until June 4, at which point roads, trails, picnic areas, and restrooms will open. Highway 180, which runs through it, is open for through traffic to private property. If that's you... nice.
Shenandoah National Park
Virginia
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
Renowned for its fabled Skyline Drive, this national treasure encompassing part of the Blue Ridge Mountains is in the early phases of its reopening. Skyline and other trails are open for day use (5am-10pm), but sections such as Old Rag and Whiteoak remain closed.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
North Dakota
Status: Open
Camping: Backcountry only
Amenities: Limited
Look, it's not like they named this ultra-underrated park -- where the prairies and the Badlands converge where Buffalo roam and the sky's one big panoramic light show -- James Buchanan National Park. It's named after Theodore Roosevelt. Of course it's open for day user and backcountry camping.
Virgin Islands National Park
US Virgin Islands
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
The bad news is that the most of the rental sites and food-service at Trunk Bay are closed. The good news is that you're in the Virgin Islands. If you're upset that you can't rent a boat and are forced to simply enjoy some of the world's most pristine beaches from the sand, you are incapable of happiness.
Voyageurs National Park
Minnesota
Status: Open
Camping: Yes
Amenities: Limited
Known for its rugged waters and wild landscapes that make it a paradise for kayakers and canoeists, this park near the Canadian border is so underrated it doesn't even make underrated parks lists. Overnight camping is now permitted in some areas, though park boat tours are done for 2020. That said, you can totally moor a houseboat here no problem, provided you, um, own a houseboat.
White Sands National Park
New Mexico
Status: Closed
America's newest national park didn't pick a great time for its coming out party. Transitioning from a national monument to a national park in the final days of 2019, the park was forced to shut down just a few weeks later.
Wind Cave National Park
South Dakota
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
Wind Cave is like the national park equivalent of some crazy-great speakeasy: a massive cave system hidden beneath the prairie. At this point, the cave tours are a bust. You're still free to wander the trails of the prairie aboveground, but honestly, you can already do that in the majority of South Dakota without being sad that the good stuff's all under your boots.
Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Alaska
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: No
Ok, so technically the largest national park -- all 13.2 million central Alaskan acres of it -- has been open for most of of. But it was mainly open to locals and "those that support visitor or resource protection and federal subsistence permits." You'll know if you fall into that set, and if you do you'll have wider access. For everybody else, many of the trails are now open for day use.
Yellowstone National Park
Montana, Wyoming, Idaho
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Yes
Yellowstone swung open the gates in a big way to kick off June, with all entrances now open, a good number of amenities like gas and food available, and the whole iconic Grand Loop -- the cornerstone of your ultimate Yellowstone adventure guide -- now open. It's currently day use only, so you'll have to be content to stay outside the park for now. Camping and lodging are poised to open in the next phase. Psychedelic supervolcanic murder pools, however, are fair game.
Yosemite National Park
California
Status: Closed
While the bears of America's top-ranked national park made international headlines this spring for their hard-partying ways, humans still remain shut out of the Ansel Adams-esque festivities for the foreseeable future.
Zion National Park
Utah
Status: Open
Camping: No
Amenities: Yes
One of America's most beloved parks is easing back into public life, with the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and many park trails currently open (Zion's often-packed shuttles are mercifully suspended.) Be sure to pack our rundown of some of our favorite Zion hikes. Some services, including canyon rides and the Zion Lodge, are also back in action.