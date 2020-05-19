Travel National Parks Are Slowly Reopening. Here's The Status Of All Of Them. Where all 62 parks stand.

With Memorial Day in the rearview, summer adventure season is now in full swing... well, relative to our moment in history, at least. And while many of our treasured national parks were shuttered throughout the spring -- when the world's health is at risk, even Smoky the Bear has to do his part to flatten the curve -- many are now, finally, offering visitors a chance to play in our greatest outdoor spaces. With 62 parks in the system all adopting different policies on reopening, it can be hard to keep track of what's open right now. To help save you the embarrassment of driving across multiple states only to be met with an empty ranger station, we're keeping tabs all of them to tell you what's open, what services are available, whether you can camp, and what you're allowed to do once inside. Hopefully, this list will change quickly as more and more of these national treasures open up to responsible, respectful, and safe use. The list is current as of June 1, 2020. We'll be updating each and every one of them things progress.

Acadia National Park Maine

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

The crown jewel of East Coast national parks is in the very early phases of opening, with the Park Loop Road and hiking trails now open, provided you're either a state resident or have finished a 14-day quarantine after arriving here. Camping is still off limits until at least July 1. Arches National Park Utah

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

Arches has begun its phased re-opening, and people are very, very excited to get a glimpse of Devil's Garden. The park's limiting the number of visitors every day, and turning folks away once it reaches capacity. Check their site before you go, then when you're almost there, then cross your fingers that you'll be able to get in. Or just wait until things return to semi-normal. Badlands National Park South Dakota

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Limited

The visitors centers, entrance fee stations, and South Unit of the park are currently closed. But other than that, this badass South Dakota icon and its rugged geologic beauty is mostly open for business as usual. Big Bend National Park Texas

Camping: No

Amenities: No

This kayaker paradise along the Rio Grande is in phase 1 of reopening, but temper your expectations: Paved roads and select front-country areas are open to explore. And that's about it for now. Biscayne National Park Florida

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

There are no tours available at the moment, and most land activities are suspended, but most of Biscayne is underwater anyway, and now kayak launches at Convoy Point are open on a limited basis.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park Colorado

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

The park's South Rim Drive, North Rim, and Inner Canyon routes are open, so you can at least road trip through this highly underrated western Colorado treasure located about two hours north of Telluride. And day-use hiking is good to go on the north rim and inner canyon. Progress! Bryce Canyon National Park Utah

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

While visitor center occupancy is limited and overnight stays are prohibited, the main park road and all viewpoints to Rainbow Point remain open. The majority of trails (other than backcountry) remain open as well, so consider yourself lucky if you're anywhere near this Utah showstopper. Plan your sunrise around it. Or wait until June 7, when reservation-based camping resumes on a limited basis. Canyonlands National Park Utah

Status: Closed

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

Phased reopening of this oft-overlooked Utah gem (the least visited of Utah's famous "big five" parks) is underway: You can now hit up the winding roads and endless trails of Canyonlands, so long as you're out of there by nightfall. Capitol Reef National Park Utah

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Limited

This International Dark Sky Park combines the best of Utah's more famous national parks into one lesser-visited package of surprises. Phased reopening now includes the iconic Scenic Drive, canyoneering, all trails, and backcountry camping. The stars are aligning.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park New Mexico

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

Public trails, picnic areas, and roads are open across the park. Still, this isn't called Carlsbad Picnic Area, so it's probably not worth a journey just yet unless it's close enough to justify a day trip. In the meantime, try a digital tour underground. Channel Islands National Park California

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

This breathtaking collection of islands off the Southern California coast may not be as well known as Catalina, but that's a good thing. You can only reach it by boats both private and hired, and some concessioners are resuming transport to and from the island on a limited basis. Congaree National Park South Carolina

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

The nation's oldest hardwood bottomland didn't keep its 500-year-old Cypruses alive through multiple plagues, yellow fever, and the Twilight saga by taking chances. The phased reopening is upon us, starting with access to its backcountry. The frontcountry is still off limits, but hey, as with haircuts, the party's in the back anyway. Crater Lake National Park Oregon

Status: Closed

The shimmering deep blue waters of America's deepest lake may be off limits for the time being, but Highway 62 through the park is still open for through travel. Cuyahoga Valley National Park Ohio

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

Ohio's expansive 33,000-acre treasure is open, but some of its more stunning attractions are still off limits, including the Brandywine Falls boardwalk and Blue Hen Falls. Brandywine's also got a 50-foot closure at the top and bottom of the falls, where social distancing is difficult and the chances of falling off while trying to snap the perfect 'gram shot are elevated.

Death Valley National Park California

Status: Closed

America's hottest, driest, and lowest national park -- as well as its largest outside Alaska -- is closed for those currently thirsty for cool wildflower and desert landscape Instagram backdrops (also: a racetrack of moving rocks). However, CA-190 and Daylight Pass are open to through traffic. Denali National Park Alaska

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: No

Those looking to bask in stunning views of the wild landscapes surrounding North America's tallest peak are free to do so, and campsites are currently opening on a discretionary basis. Visitors centers and buses are still suspended. Dry Tortugas National Park Florida

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

The marine waters and harbors are open, as are the gardens outside of one of America's largest 19th-century forts. And you're now welcome to enjoy sunrises and sunsets on Loggerhead Key. But come nighttime, the park's closed. Everglades National Park Florida

Status: Open

Camping: Beach only

Amenities: Yes

Florida's been over this shit since before it started. The sprawling Everglades are open to beach campers, though backcountry campers will have to wait to tempt alligators into a midnight snack. While areas like Gulf Coast and Shark Valley remain off limits, much of the park is free rein. You can even rent kayaks and canoes, hit up the fish-cleaning stations, and poop with wild abandon in Everglades' many public restrooms. Gates of the Arctic National Park Alaska

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Limited

While America's most remote and least-visited national park remains open for the most part, the hard part is getting there. There are no roads to the park and most visitors access this massive wilderness (roughly the size of Switzerland) by plane, which is obviously impacted by COVID.

Gateway Arch National Park Missouri

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

The Arch is smack in the middle of St. Louis, and grounds around the Arch are currently open for socially distant biking and walking. But that's about it. No going inside the Arch or the Old Courthouse. And no camping. Ever. Because it's in the middle of St. Louis. Glacier National Park Montana

Status: Closed

Considered by many to be America's most beautiful park, this mountainous wonderland/UNESCO World Heritage site located near the Canadian border is sadly closed until further notice. Glacier Bay National Park Alaska

Status: Open

Camping: Backcountry only

Amenities: No

Look, if you're hiking around the glacial wilderness of Alaska, you're already pretty socially distant. And if you do happen to see some other folks traipsing through one of the best glacier hikes in America, we're pretty sure you'll be able to abide a six-foot buffer zone. Grand Canyon National Park Arizona

Status: Open

Camping: Limited

Amenities: Limited

The Grand Canyon has begun widening (sorry) its access. You can enter the South Rim viewpoints between 4am-2pm and remain until dark. If you have an existing camping permit, they'll honor it. Beginning June 5, the South Rim will open up to 24/7 access, and the North Rim will open up for day use. If you have a reservation at the Mather Campground, you're good to pitch a tent, too. Grand Teton National Park Wyoming

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

One of America's most underrated, sprawling, and breathtaking mountain landscapes has recently opened up its roads, river and lake fishing access, and trails for day-use hikers and bikes.

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park Hawaii

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

Even millennia-old volcanoes deserve a break from tourists, but after a few months of closure, many of the roads and trails here are open to hikers, bikers, and equestrians. The Kīlauea remains closed, though, which is kind of the coolest part. Hot Springs National Park Arkansas

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Yes

Hot Springs' status as an urban national park means that a lot of the cafes and restaurants in its orbit are currently open, along with trails and outdoor areas. You can now camp and hit up the bath houses that contain the namesake hot springs. Spas and salons are open too, in case camping isn't camping until you get a blowout. Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

While one of America's newest national parks remains open for the most part, it did have issues with crowd control in the age of COVID. But things have smoothed out and most of the park is open. Even better, they'll be resuming camping, tentatively, on June 5 and are currently taking reservations. Just don't screw this up, Chicagoans. Isle Royale National Park Michigan

Status: Closed

Sitting in the middle of Lake Superior between Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Canada, one of America's most remote and least-visited wilderness parks just got even harder to access. All of the park's islands are closed through June 15. Joshua Tree National Park California

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Limited

Now back in the business of helping claustrophobic Californians "find themselves" after a painful couple months, this gloriously trippy desert playground has opened up its trails, roads, bathrooms, and individual "family" campsites, which in California parlance ranges from actual family units to cults.

Katmai National Park Alaska

Status: Open

Camping: Backcountry only

Amenities: No

Katami's more a park for animals than people -- seriously, check out these bears just yukking it up -- and has less than 5 miles of maintained trails. If you're headed into the wild backcountry, chances are you're pretty well equipped to survive without visitors centers, running water, or, you know, other people. Kenai Fjords National Park Alaska

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Limited

This sprawling land where 40 glaciers dot the landscape and green contrasts with the white snow has opened up all its public spaces, though don't expect to get inside any buildings. Not that you're here to hang out in a vault toilet, but just in case. Kings Canyon National Park California

Status: Closed

This criminally under-explored park wedged between Yosemite and Joshua Tree may be currently closed, but roads, trails, restrooms, and picnic areas are set to open up June 4. CA Highway 180 remains open to through traffic for accessing surrounding Forest Service land. Kobuk Valley National Park Alaska

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: No

You are free to roam the dunes and traipse through the river among the many, many caribou in this Alaskan wilderness, provided you don't want to stop in the main visitor center after you're through. Lake Clark National Park Alaska

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: No

Lake Clark only reachable by boat and air taxi. If you're planning to go, expect to abide by rigid quarantine rules beforehand. That said, if you're visiting this place, chances are you didn't just kind of wander out for a scenic drive in the woods, so you probably already know this. And if you didn't, well, you probably didn't know Lake Clark was a place to begin with.

Lassen Volcanic National Park California

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: No

This remarkable, criminally overlooked national park in Northern California's Shasta Cascades came out swinging post Memorial day, offering up ample access to its rugged wilderness and rare geothermal delights. Backcountry camping is back, and designated campsites are opening on a rolling basis. Mammoth Cave National Park Kentucky

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Yes

The surface world's been open all along, but now folks can resume descending into the world's longest underground cave. Camping in the park is set to resume June 11. Mesa Verde National Park Colorado

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Yes

With more than 5,000 sites including its famous ancient cliff dwellings such as Cliff Palace, America's largest archeological preserve (and top Colorado attraction) has been around since 7,500 BC, and after its spring closure it's pretty much back in business. Tours of the cliff-dwellings are currently on hold along with access to the museum and main visitor center. Otherwise, go nuts, and feel free to stay, either in a tent or the lodge. Mount Rainier National Park Washington

Status: Open

Camping: Backcountry only

Amenities: No

One of America's oldest national parks is going old-school. It remains closed to all vehicles, but hardy travelers are still allowed to access its vast backcountry on foot. Which sounds pretty damn perfect after months stuck at home. National Park of American Samoa American Samoa

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

The bad news: If you're a mainlander planning to visit this isolated paradise renowned for its snorkeling, beaches, night sky, and solitude, you have to quarantine in Hawaii for 14 days. The good news is, if you're a mainlander planing to visit this isolated paradise renowned for its snorkeling, beaches, night sky, and solitude, you have to quarantine in Hawaii for 14 days. And if you're already on American Samoa, bad news is probably pretty relative, largely because you've been going to the park all along. North Cascades National Park Washington

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

Why people continue to overlook this spectacular expanse of glorious nature porn near the Canadian border continues to befuddle experts. Now, with the gates back open, is the time to remedy that. Camping's still a non-starter, but you can hike and boat to your heart's content, or just cruise from overlook to overlook, waterfall to waterfall and see what you've been missing.

Olympic National Park Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Yes

With mountains, beaches, and rainforests, this ridiculously diverse park needs to be seen at least once by every American. At this point, you can't camp, but lodges and resorts in the middle of the park are now open. The coastal stretches of the park are still closed, and they're kind of essential to the park's bucket-list status, but there's still tons to explore as the park eases restrictions. Petrified Forest National Park Arizona

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

The park road, trails, and very hard wilderness areas are now open at this stunning park that suddenly pops up along both sides of Route 66 in eastern Arizona. Even if you're just on an epic old-school road trip, you should make it a point to cruise through. Pinnacles National Park California

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: No

This Central California park is one of the lesser-known NPS destinations, possibly due to the fact that it's often 100-plus degrees and, like a Bond villain layer, half of it's in an eroded-out, extinct volcano (see also: regular closures of certain areas due to "big eared bat activity"). Currently, both the east and west entrances are open, with a limited number of vehicles granted access every day. And campgrounds are open to people with reservations. So if you scored one a while ago, you kind of have the run of the park. Just, you know, bring a ton of water. And bat spray. Redwood National Park California

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

This Pete Seeger-baiting, John Muir-courting sea of trees is the perfect place for forest bathing, Ewok sightings, and a nice scenic drive. In the current phase, trailheads and parking lots are now open fir day use, with scenic drives along Freshwater Beach, Bald Hills Road, Davison Road, and the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway also in play. Rocky Mountain National Park Colorado

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Limited

America's third-most popular national park is taking a different approach to its reopening: Beginning June 4 and running through at least July 31, you need a timed-entry permit or camping reservation to get in. This is actually a good thing: After struggling to control ever-increasing crowds in recent years, and this will ensure that you won't have to deal with the juxtaposition of being packed like a sardine into one of America's most vast spaces. Snag a res on their site, then check out our ultimate park guide for details on how to dominate the park once your number comes up.

Saguaro National Park Arizona

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: Limited

Located right outside of Tucson, this cacti-laden gem is currently allowing campers, though groups are limited to 10, which gives you a good excuse not to invite that one friend who always insists on bringing his fucking acoustic guitar. Sequoia National Park California

Status: Closed

Like its neighbor Kings Canyon, the densely forested Sequoia is closed until June 4, at which point roads, trails, picnic areas, and restrooms will open. Highway 180, which runs through it, is open for through traffic to private property. If that's you... nice. Shenandoah National Park Virginia

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

Renowned for its fabled Skyline Drive, this national treasure encompassing part of the Blue Ridge Mountains is in the early phases of its reopening. Skyline and other trails are open for day use (5am-10pm), but sections such as Old Rag and Whiteoak remain closed. Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Dakota

Status: Open

Camping: Backcountry only

Amenities: Limited

Look, it's not like they named this ultra-underrated park -- where the prairies and the Badlands converge where Buffalo roam and the sky's one big panoramic light show -- James Buchanan National Park. It's named after Theodore Roosevelt. Of course it's open for day user and backcountry camping. Virgin Islands National Park US Virgin Islands

Status: Open

Camping: No

Amenities: No

The bad news is that the most of the rental sites and food-service at Trunk Bay are closed. The good news is that you're in the Virgin Islands. If you're upset that you can't rent a boat and are forced to simply enjoy some of the world's most pristine beaches from the sand, you are incapable of happiness. Voyageurs National Park Minnesota

Status: Open

Camping: Yes

Amenities: Limited

Known for its rugged waters and wild landscapes that make it a paradise for kayakers and canoeists, this park near the Canadian border is so underrated it doesn't even make underrated parks lists. Overnight camping is now permitted in some areas, though park boat tours are done for 2020. That said, you can totally moor a houseboat here no problem, provided you, um, own a houseboat. White Sands National Park New Mexico

Status: Closed

America's newest national park didn't pick a great time for its coming out party. Transitioning from a national monument to a national park in the final days of 2019, the park was forced to shut down just a few weeks later.