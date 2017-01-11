All 16 NBA Playoff Team Arenas, Ranked

12. AT&T Center

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio, Texas

Coolest feature: The colorful art in the walkways. In stark contrast to the team's uniforms (and general personality), the concourses are covered in bright local artwork and are worth getting to the game early to check out.

If an arena were ever a perfect reflection of a team, it's the AT&T Center in San Antonio. It's not flashy, it's not particularly exciting, and you kind of forget it exists until the NBA Finals. But the Spurs' post-Alamodome home is a barn-shaped tribute to efficiency, an 18,000-seat basketball palace designed more for viewing hoops than generating as much money as possible. There's only one level of suites, which keeps the upper deck close to the action, and the arena is an octagon rather than an oval, so the sightlines from the corners are some of the best in the league. Aside from Whataburger, the food isn't much to speak of, but there is a full-service daiquiri bar if you're into frozen drinks at indoor sporting events.