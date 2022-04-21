This Guessing Game in the Most Northern State Officially Ends Winter

One of the oldest continuously running betting events in the country happens in a state where gambling is illegal. Here, there are no slot machines, no horse races, and no scratch-offs. But there’s one gambling exception in Alaska, and it revolves around predicting when winter will end. The event creates funding for nonprofits, research for climate change, and a hell of a guessing game with big cause for celebration. Called the Nenana Ice Classic, each year a 26-foot-tall tripod is embedded into the ice on the Tanana River on the first Saturday in March. Then everyone waits. Usually long into April, sometimes May. And for $2.50 a ticket, anyone and everyone—resident of the 49th state or not—can guess when winter will finally withdraw its clutches enough for the river to thaw out and the structure to sink. The guess that comes closest to the official time wins; last year, the jackpot was $233,591. While the game was initially formulated in 1917 as a way for surveyors constructing the Alaska Railroad to pass the time (and to keep an eye on river conditions—large blocks of ice could take out bridges), it's since become so much more.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

A very accurate way to study climate change. | Flickr/James Brooks

The Ice Classic is an important form of charity. Roughly a fifth of all ticket sales goes towards scholarship programs, youth sporting group sponsorships, and local causes, like paying medical bills for community members. It's also an invaluable source of climate change data for scientists. Basically, the spruce structure is implanted 300 feet from the shoreline and is hooked up to an elaborate rope-and-pulley system. When the ice breaks apart enough for the tripod to travel 100 feet downriver, it triggers two things: an antique clock in the watchtower stops and a flood siren goes off. Because there are so few variables (the tripod is built the same way and put in the same spot every year, and the single-channel river has never been dammed or otherwise disturbed), it's a highly accurate way to study how climate change has affected this remote part of Alaska. One study, titled "Alaska's Changing environment: Documenting Alaska's physical and biological changes through observations," even referenced the contest and how it showed that river break up (and therefore the beginning of spring) is trending earlier.

If you want to place a bet, you'll need to go to one of the 200 or so gas stations, grocery stores, or bars that are authorized ticket sellers. After you've paid for your ticket and filled it out with your contact information and guess, it goes into a large red can. After a couple of months, those bets are rounded-up and sent to Nenana by bush plane, rail, car, and even dogsled. Once there, a team of local employees sorts through the stubs (which often number in the hundreds of thousands) entirely by hand. There's a common joke in Alaska that the state is ten years behind the Lower 48—the last couple of Blockbusters didn't close until 2018, after all. However, the Ice Classic hasn't really changed since its inception—it certainly hasn't modernized or taken advantage of advancing technology.

Every ticket is checked and cross-checked multiple times to ensure accuracy. It's a process that's so painfully slow and tedious that by the time it's done, not only has the tripod gone under, but wildflowers have bloomed. And, because there are so many guesses, it’s often not just one winner, but many. The most people to bet on the correct time in one year? 58, which was in 1973. More recently, in 2017, 42 people guessed right, and each received a check for $4584.75 after taxes. There’s a chance this year will see even more guesses—it was covered on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," and the host went so far as to send a staffer dressed as a polar bear to place a single bet for April 26 at 2:17 p.m. Given the national attention, there's a good chance the Ice Classic will have been flooded with out-of-state guesses. Though, just how many more—and the winners of the bunch—won't be clear for at least a few months.