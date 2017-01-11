Travel

Nepal Wants To Ban Non-Expert Climbers from Mount Everest

Your dream of someday climbing Mount Everest may now be even more insurmountable than ever.

Obviously, not everyone is cut out for the dangerous climb to the top of the world’s tallest mountain. Well, maybe not unless you run "Kirby Enterprises." But officials in Nepal hope to impose new restrictions that will prohibit inexperienced climbers, people younger than 18 or older than 75, and disabled people from attempting to reach the 29,029ft summit, according to a report by The Guardian

“We cannot let everyone go on Everest and die,” Kripasur Sherpa, the country’s tourism minister, told the paper. “If they are not physically and mentally fit it will be like a legal suicide. The disabled or visually impaired people usually need someone to carry them, which is not an adventure. Only those who can go on their own will be given permission.” 

Specifically, permission comes in the form of permits, which officials said will only be issued to people who can prove they've successfully climbed mountains higher than 21,300ft under the proposed regulations. The officials hope the bans will reduce overcrowding increase safety on the mountain, which as seen deadly accidents in recent years, but some claim such restrictions are discriminatory, according to a report by Australia's ABC Online. 

Maybe tackling a mountain of cheeseburgers is more realistic.

